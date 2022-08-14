To the moon

The Apollo 11 Command Module is pictured in the “Destination Moon” gallery at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.

 Smithsonian photo by Jim Preston

The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum will reopen half of its flagship building on the National Mall Friday, Oct. 14. Eight new and renovated exhibitions, the planetarium, museum store and Mars Café will open on the building’s west end.

The museum has been undergoing a seven-year renovation that began in 2018 and includes redesigning all 23 exhibitions and presentation spaces, complete refacing of the exterior cladding, replacement of outdated mechanical systems and other repairs and improvements.