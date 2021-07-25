NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – The Theater at MGM National Harbor welcomes the return of live entertainment tonight for the first time since March 2020 with a performance by Billboard’s “Comedian of the Year,” Sebastian Maniscalco.
To celebrate the momentous occasion, the entertainment destination showcases an all-star lineup of upcoming shows in The Theater including Alicia Keys, Bill Maher, Erykah Badu, Mike Tyson and Gladys Knight.
“Live entertainment is such an important part of our DNA here, and I cannot wait for tonight to feel the energy of The Theater coming back to life,” said Jorge Perez, President & Chief Operating Officer of MGM National Harbor. “We are dedicated to attracting the top performers in the world to the DMV, giving our guests a truly memorable experience they cannot find anywhere else.”
The Theater at MGM National Harbor offers guests an intimate setting with 3,000 seats providing a unique opportunity to experience some of the biggest names in music, comedy and sports up close and personal.
Upcoming shows
• Sebastian Maniscalco: Thursday, July 22
• Bruno Mars: Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7
• Jon Dorenbos: Saturday, Aug. 21
• Legendary Nights 11: Aug. 22
• The Price is Right Live: Aug. 27, 28 and 29
• Boyz II Men: Saturday, Sept. 4
• Joe Gatto: Friday, Sept. 10
• #IMOMSOHARD Mom’s Night Out Round 2: Thursday, Sept. 23
• Neha Kakkar: Friday, Sept. 24
• Erykah Badu: Saturday, Sept. 25, and Sunday, Sept. 26
• Counting Crows: Friday, Oct. 1
• Charlie Wilson: Saturday, Oct. 2
• Chicago: Live in Concert: Friday, Oct. 8
• Alejandro Sans: Monday, Oct. 11
• Angels & Airwaves: Friday, Oct. 15
• Deon Cole: Friday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 23
• Judas Priest: Thursday, Oct. 28
• The Temptations & The Four Tops: Friday, Oct. 29
• Gladys Knight: Friday, Nov. 5
• Los Ángeles Azules: Thursday, Nov. 11
• Anthony Hamilton: Friday, Nov. 19
• Gilberto Santa Rosa: Friday, Nov. 26
Tickets for upcoming events can be purchased online at mgmnationalharbor.com or ticketmaster.com.
About National Harbor
Located in an unrivaled setting, MGM National Harbor offers stunning panoramic views of the eastern shore of the Potomac River in Maryland. The $1.4 billion LEED Gold Certified resort sits a short distance from Washington, D.C., to the north and historic sites, including George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate across the river in Virginia.
The 24-story, 308-room resort features premier amenities and experiences for locals as well as visitors from around the world including a dynamic two-level casino with over 160,000 square feet of space that includes slots, table games and poker; a world-class spa and salon; an entertainment theater with flexible seating for up to 3,000; high- end branded retail; 50,000 square feet of meeting space; and restaurants from renowned local, national and international chefs.
MGM National Harbor is owned by MGM Resorts International. For more information, visit mgmnationalharbor.com or follow on Facebook and Twitter.