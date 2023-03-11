National Museum of Asian Art announces centennial celebration headliners

Eric Nam will perform at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art centennial celebration in May.

 Smithsonian photo courtesy of Eric Nam

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art has announced the headline performers for its main-stage centennial celebration, the culmination of a major two-week festival. Internationally acclaimed singer-songwriters Eric Nam and Raveena will perform Saturday, May 13.

The performances will take place on the museum’s stage in the Smithsonian’s Arts and Industries Building and be broadcast to visitors on the National Mall and Freer Plaza. Performances will be free to the public, but tickets will be required to enter the Arts and Industries Building. Further details will be released on social media in the coming months. Follow @NatAsianArt for updates.