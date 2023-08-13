National Museum of Asian Art presents “Park Chan-kyong: Gathering”

A still is shown from “Belated Bonsal” by Park Chan-kyong, a 2019 HD film.

 Park Chan-kyong/National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korean

Seoul-based artist Park Chan-kyong has gained international recognition for his use of photography and film to examine the complex history of modern Korea.

“Park Chan-kyong: Gathering” will be the first solo presentation of his work in a major U.S. museum. The exhibition will feature a range of works that highlight Park’s masterful use of the photographic medium to explore the enduring traces of tradition, history and disaster in contemporary society. It will be on view at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art Oct. 7 through Oct. 13, 2024.

  

