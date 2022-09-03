National Portrait Gallery celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, Día de Los Muertos
Illustration courtesy of Lil’ Libros

WASHINGTON – The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 with virtual programs and an in-person festival highlighting Hispanic history, culture, traditions and stories.

Following Hispanic Heritage Month, Nov. 2, the museum will commemorate el Día de los Muertos with an indoor festival and an outdoor video and music installation by artists MasPaz and Guache.