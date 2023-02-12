National Portrait Gallery to install life-size painting of Lincoln

“Abraham Lincoln,” by Willem Frederik Karel Travers, is an oil on canvas painted in 1865.

 Photo by Joe Painter, Courtesy of The Hartley Dodge Foundation

The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery has announced the installation of a life-size painting of President Abraham Lincoln by artist W.F.K. Travers.

Created from life in 1865, the 9-foot-tall oil on canvas is one of three known, life-size paintings of the 16th president. The historic work comes to the National Portrait Gallery on long-term loan from the Hartley Dodge Foundation, whose founder, Geraldine Rockefeller Dodge, acquired the painting from her family in the 1930s.