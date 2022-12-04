Dolly Gallagher Levi has the skills to pay the bills, namely as a turn-of-the-century New York City socialite turned fast talking matchmaker.

But her latest clients — Horace Vandergelder, a well-known half-millionaire, and a young penniless artist who is in love with Horace’s niece — as well as Dolly’s personal love interests turns Port Tobacco Theater’s “Hello Dolly!” musical into a fun adventure on the stage.

