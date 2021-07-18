REHOBOTH BEACH — The Rehoboth Art League is opening a new series of exhibitions with an event on Friday, July 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The opening includes the Annual Members’ Fine Art Exhibition, now in its 83rd year.
The summer exhibition showcases artwork by more than 80 member artists in a wide variety of media, including paintings in pastel, watercolor, acrylic, oil, and mixed media; sculptures of both metal and wood; photography, and more. Following a long-standing tradition, a variety of awards are presented, and this year’s show will be judged by Molly Giordano, executive director of the Delaware Art Museum. Giordano will present a free gallery talk at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, in the Corkran Gallery to provide an overview of her awards decisions and to discuss other notable pieces from the Members’ Fine Art Exhibition.
Opening the evening of Friday, July 23, in the Ventures Gallery is John Clendening’s “Experiencing the Great Outdoors””, a collection of oil paintings featuring inspirational landscapes. Clendening was the Best in Show award winner for RAL’s 2020 Members’ Fine Art Exhibition. He started studying at the Corcoran School of Art in Washington, D.C., in 1958 and was taught realistic drawing and painting techniques.
Debuting the same evening in the Peter Marsh Homestead is re-Interpreted, fiber art by Melissa May. May is a Lewes artist who has been exhibiting at the Rehoboth Art League since 2019. Her wall hangings have been described as, “organic, transformative, atavistic, manifesting female divinity, and evocative of the primal.” Her artwork has been widely exhibited across the United States and as far away as Australia.
The summer series of exhibitions will be on display through August 22.
More information can be found at rehobothartleague.org or via Facebook and Instagram @RehobothArtLeague.