EASTON — Maryland photojournalist and artist A. Aubrey Bodine has a new book out. He died in 1970 after shooting for The Baltimore Sun since 1924. His daughter Jennifer B. Bodine went through 10,000 black-and-white negatives to create “Annapolis.”
Bodine was a hybrid artist who straddled three traditions. Pictorialism allowed for painterly compositions and special darkroom effects. Modernism allowed him to see the world in a formal geometric way. By trade, he worked for a newspaper and ultimately was a documentarian and storyteller. You always have to look close at his pictures as he had no compunction of taking clouds he shot in Nova Scotia and putting them in a scene in Annapolis.
The famous German renaissance artist Albrecht Durrer is said to have brought in different models to finish his masterpieces; he found that it was very rare for one person have all the perfect attributes — chin, nose, neck or ankle — so he took what works here and there. Bodine follows the same outlook to creating beauty. He believed in adding to the image.
He documented Annapolis from the Government House to ice fishing on the bay. He covered clamming, sailing and Naval Academy midshipman marching. He shot the Bay Bridge being built and the Claiborne ferry before the bridge was built. In a way he was the Studs Terkel of photography. He was interested in everybody no matter what race or class.
“His professional mission was to see newspaper photography as a noble art form, not merely documentary illustration,” Jennifer Bodine said in the book.
The Baltimore Sun gave him an expense account and he was known to hire helicopters to get the best shot. Back when the Sun was an international powerhouse, he had unlimited resources to achieve his vision. His goal was to make every assignment into a salon worthy image. Salons were one of the only ways to have photographic art seen back in Bodine’s time.
It is a little hard to put Bodine in a box. Other photographers of his day like Edward Weston, Dorthea Lange and Ansel Adams rejected pictorialism and combining negatives in one image. They believed in straight, unmanipulated photography and that an image could tell the truth. In the 1970s even that “truth” was challenged by Susan Sontag.
In the beginning of photography people argued about whether it was a scientific oddity or a legitimate art form like painting or sculpture. Early photographers tried to mimic painting to get some street cred.
Bodine said that if newspaper reporters can use adjectives freely in a story, that he had license to use multiple negatives to make his images better. In a way this predicts the digital age where one single pixel can be altered at a time and it is almost impossible to tell a real photo from a fake. Look on the magazine rack at the supermarket — not one of those images goes without retouching.
Often Bodine was just warming up when he composed his pictures. He was a master in the darkroom and had an almost muscular use of different visual elements. He created the image. He didn’t just record it. This puts him in relation to pictorialist photographers like Edward Steichan, Julia Margaret Cameron and Alfred Stieglitz. These were 19th century-influenced photographers.
There is joy and elan in Bodine’s work. He is coming from an art-for-art’s-sake position. Sort of like, “Hey look around, it is really beautiful.”
“The high art world denigrated him because he worked for a newspaper. He was a features guy. He never shot news. His mantra was to do the common thing uncommonly. He gravitated towards pictorialism and to place two or three negatives together to solve a problem,” Jennifer Bodine said.
On home front, Jennifer said he was not a hands-on father. She told a story of being left behind with no bus fare as a girl. He got home and forgot to pick up his daughter. He was sitting at home with his wife when the daughter called for a ride. The wife was not happy.
“The man was bat-[expletive] crazy. Any artist at the top of their game, the world revolves around them. He was either driving to a shoot, shooting, in the darkroom or asleep,” she said.
Jennifer is a lawyer and an educated historian. She makes a valiant effort to reignite interest in her father’s work. Scanning 10,000 images for the book is no small feat. And she makes prints, postcards and has done five other books of her dad’s work. She is working on one about horses.
“It will just end up rotting into a pile of paper if I don’t get them out. The next thing is to take all of his salon images and donate them. Each of these seems to take five years. It is my job. These images have taken care of me my whole life, I have to take care of them,” she said.
In the end, Bodine died of a stroke working in the darkroom in 1970.
