Maryland SNAP-Ed has written a new original storybook promoting family physical activity and will donate 125,000 copies across the state.  

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Maryland SNAP-Ed, a program of University of Maryland Extension in partnership with Maryland Department of Human Services, has written a new original storybook promoting family physical activity.

More than 125,000 free copies of the book will be distributed to low-income sites across the state throughout the summer.

  

