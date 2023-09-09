Maryland SNAP-Ed, a program of University of Maryland Extension in partnership with Maryland Department of Human Services, has written a new original storybook promoting family physical activity.
More than 125,000 free copies of the book will be distributed to low-income sites across the state throughout the summer.
“The Secret to an Extraordinary Day” follows the story of an ordinary family that takes an unexpected adventure, prompted by a series of mysterious notes. Along the way they discover that being active together is a secret weapon for overcoming the summer blues.
SNAP-Ed delivers multi-faceted interventions that support adoption of healthy behaviors by low-income audiences.
“Physical activity has emerged as a priority for SNAP-Ed, both nationally and in Maryland,” Maryland SNAP-Ed Director Lisa Lachenmayr said in a news release. “Among the many lasting effects of the pandemic, sedentary behaviors increased due to increased reliance on technology for school and education. While SNAP-Ed’s interest in physical activity is as a tool for obesity and chronic disease prevention, our partners also recognize the power of movement to address critical concerns around social-emotional health.”
Physical activity is a current focus area for SNAP-Ed, due to well-documented impacts on chronic disease prevention. Supporting youth in developing a lifelong relationship with physical activity also benefits overall well-being.
Books are being distributed to partnering schools, early childhood sites, out of school programs, Maryland WIC offices, SNAP Outreach community partners, low-income 4-H youth programs, and summer meals sites, allowing SNAP-Ed to deliver health promotion messages while supporting family literacy and summer learning.