RISING SUN — There’s some new residents at Plumpton Park Zoo but none will be seen by the public for awhile.
Cheryl Lacovara, director of the zoo at 1416 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun, said all new arrivals are placed in quarantine for 30 days or more so the animal and staff can get acquainted. If there is already an identical animal in residence Lacovara said the period of quarantine could be longer while those get acquainted as well.
One of those new arrivals is Bali, a three year old female binturong. The plan is to introduce Bali to Percy, the resident male binturong.
“When we got Percy we named her Priscilla because we were told it was a female,” Lacovara said. The plan was to introduce Priscilla to Oscar, the zoo’s first binturong, and have baby binturongs.
“We lost Oscar to cancer,” she said.
She said the vets that work with the zoo informed her Priscilla was a male, which forced the rename to Percy. Then Oscar got very sick and was gone. So when she got word that a program in Kansas had a young binturong available Lacovara made sure it was a female.
“She was part of an educational program,” she learned. That meant the Asian bearcat was used to being handled by humans.
On the same trip the zoo added a pair of dwarf screaming hairy armadillos. Lacovara said she was fascinated by the vivid orange color of these animals’ underbellies.
Also, these South American natives are smaller than the Texas variety already among the collection.
Lastly, the zoo has added Brooke, a 6 month old two-toed sloth. Eventually she will be introduced to Sid, the zoo’s 3 year old sloth.
“She came from the same program we got Sid from,” Lacovara said, adding that the two sloths are not blood related. Infant sloths like Brooke typically come from rescue programs in Costa Rica, for example. When the mother is killed, often hit by cars on its slow transit across the road, the abandoned babies are given to rescues.
Lacovara said once the animals are settled in to their new home, and new roommates, that’s when the staff at Plumpton Park will introduce them to the public.