The late Ola Belle Reed is a bluegrass legend.
And yet Ola Belle, who died on Aug. 16, 2002, two days before she would have turned 86, somehow managed to live a rather quiet, simple life with her family near Rising Sun during the many decades that she wrote songs, recorded albums, performed concerts and rubbed elbows as an equal with some of the biggest bluegrass and country acts in the United States.
The way Ola Belle lived that low-key life with her husband, Bud Reed, who died in 2011 at 93, and their son, Dave, reflected her humble, down-to-earth personality. Given the giant, indelible imprint that Ola Belle left on bluegrass and even country music, the unassuming way that she lived her life also may have reflected her sense of humor.
Solid musicians in their own right, Bud and Dave recorded and played publicly with Ola Belle as a trio, mostly in the 1970s and 1980s, including a 1976 performance in Washington, D.C., during inauguration festivities for President Jimmy Carter and, also in this nation’s capital, the 1972 National Folklife Festival. Dave accompanied Ola Belle on her 1973 album, “Ola Belle Reed,” which was added by the Library of Congress to the National Recording Registry in 2019.
The story of Ola Belle’s interesting and inspiring life is adeptly and creatively told in a brand new 45-minute film documentary, “Ola Belle Reed: I’ve Endured,” which was crafted by Bill Shewbridge, a media and communication studies professor at University of Maryland, Baltimore County. The University of Maryland bestowed an honorary doctorate degree upon Ola Belle in 1978.
Having served as producer and director during his three-year-long project to make the documentary, Shewbridge told the Cecil Whig that he had met Ola Belle only once, briefly, back in the 1970s when she performed a concert on the UMBC campus while he was a student there.
Serving as associate producer, Dave Reed, who still lives in Cecil County with his wife, Kathleen, played a role in connecting Shewbridge with key people in Ola Belle’s life whom he believed needed to be interview on camera.
The filmmaker hosted a public screening of the recently completed Ola Belle documentary on Monday night at the Elkton Branch of the Cecil County Public Library and approximately 100 people attended, packing the conference room. It marked only the second time that the documentary had been played in public.
Standing in front of the screen before showing the documentary, Shewbridge referenced the fact that much of Ola Belle’s accomplishments occurred in Rising Sun and the surrounding area, including Oxford and West Grove in southern Pennsylvania, and then commented, “It is a story of this community as much as it is the story of Ola Belle Reed.”
During a question-and-answer session after the screening, one woman in the audience asked Shewbridge, “Are you the filmmaker?” After Shewbridge acknowledged that he is, the woman responded with a perky, “Nice job.”
A life of music
Shewbridge weaved numerous archival photos and interviews spanning decades to tell Ola Belle’s story, which starts in the rural mountains of North Carolina’s Ash County, where she was born in 1916 — the fourth of 12 children — before the family moved to Maryland to find employment. Ola Belle grew up without electricity and other modern conveniences.
“Her grandfather, Alexander Campbell, had been a Baptist preacher and a fiddle player. Her father, a school teacher and shopkeeper, formed a family string band. As a child, Ola Belle learned to sing Appalachian ballads rooted in the traditions of England and Scotland from her grandmother and mother . . . Ola Belle played the old-time style of clawhammer banjo, associated with the Appalachian south,” according to an overview on the Ola Belle Reed documentary website.
It goes on to outline, “Migrating from one rural setting to another on the Pennsylvania-Maryland border in the early 1930s, Ola Belle and her family brought with them the music and traditions of the New River region of Ash County, North Carolina. When her brother, Alex, returned home from World War II, he joined Ola Belle in the North Carolina Ridge Runners and other bands in recording and performing until the 1960s.”
The documentary touches on the period of live radio performances that Ola Belle and others in her musical circle did from the family store at Campbell’s Corner in Oxford, Pa., several miles north of Rising Sun.
In addition, the documentary covers the era of live performances at the legendary New River Ranch, a Rising Sun-area concert venue that her family owned and operated in the 1950s, and then at the fabled Sunset Park in West Grove, where Ola Belle and Alex, her brother, served as the house band under the name The New River Boys and Girls.
Both of those venues were large outdoor amphitheaters that attracted the biggest names in bluegrass and country music, including Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs. Ola Belle put up some of those big-name acts — including Grandpa Jones and Bill Monroe — at her family’s Rising Sun home.
(Some of the people who appear in the documentary marvel over Ola Belle’s hospitality. Ola Belle opened her home to friends, visitors and people who were down and out — typically requiring the latter group to perform households chores to earn their keep — and she always had home-cooked food ready on the stove, in case someone walked through her front door, hungry.)
“It was a very different world back then. They (major touring acts) didn’t have fancy tour buses; they traveled in cars. And sometimes they didn’t even know where they were going to spend the night. People would take them in for the night or they’d sleep in the cars,” Shewbridge explained during a Cecil Whig interview.
A brief section of the documentary recalls how Roy Acuff telephoned Ola Belle from Nashville, Tenn., where he performed regularly at the Grand Ole Opry, and asked her to join his band. Acuff, who died in 1992 at 89, was a big music star then and now is a legend — one known as “The King of Country Music.” Receiving that phone call from Acuff at her Rising Sun home, Ola Belle declined his offer. She later explained to others that she wasn’t interested in “taking no orders from no man.”
The documentary also touches on Ola Belle’s “central role in the revival of old-time and bluegrass music,” after the genre gained national recognition during the 1970s and 1980s, when she and her husband, Bud, and son, Dave, performed many concerts at college halls and other venues. In 1986, Ola Belle received a NEA National Heritage Fellowship, one of the many accolades and other types of recognition she received over the years.
Supplementing the archival interview tapes, Shewbridge filmed several interviews of his own for the documentary, including one with major bluegrass act Del McCoury, now 84, of the Del McCoury Band. Dave also appears as one of the documentary’s interview subjects.
Among the other filmed interview subjects are Ola Belle’s nephews, Cecil County brothers Hugh and Zane Campbell — both of whom are gifted musicians and songwriters. The Lynn Morris Band, as one example, recorded “Shape of a Tear,” a song written by Hugh Campbell, and the International Bluegrass Music Association nominated it for the 2003 Song of the Year.
Fittingly, the documentary focuses on the many songs that Ola Belle wrote. That lists includes “High on the Mountain,” perhaps her most well-known song. It has been covered by contemporary music acts, including Marty Stuart and Del McCoury, and it was heard on at least two FX network television shows — Season 2 of “Justified” and Season 4 of “Fargo.”
Other Ola Belle songs include “My Epitaph,” “Tear Down the Fences” and “You Led Me to the Wrong,” which Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin fame and Alison Krauss covered on the duo’s 2021 “Raise the Roof” album. In addition, Ola Belle’s song list includes “I Have Endured,” which Shewbridge selected as part of his documentary’s title.
During Hugh’s interview for the documentary, he recalled that Ola Belle once conveyed to him that she “felt like a poet, not a professional musician.”
The documentary’s future
It is Shewbridge’s goal to have his “Ola Belle Reed: I’ve Endured” documentary freely available for streaming some time next year.
Until then, Shewbridge plans to present his documentary at conferences, festivals and museums near and far in the months to come. The project to create the documentary was funded through grants, including Maryland Traditions, the folklife program of the Maryland State Arts Council.
At the end of August, his documentary on Ola Belle will be played for the public at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Va. Shewbridge also will hold a public showing of his Ola Belle documentary during an American folklore conference in Portland, Oregon, later this year. In addition, Shewbridge plans to have international showings.
Shewbridge’s first public showing of his documentary was during an event at UMBC, where his audience consisted of many viewers from other countries. It soon became clear that Ola Belle on film is a source of inspiration — as she was to those who met her in real life.
“A young woman from the U.K. came up to me, after watching Ola Belle in the documentary, and told me that now she wants to learn how to play the banjo,” Shewbridge said.
