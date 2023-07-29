The late Ola Belle Reed is a bluegrass legend.

And yet Ola Belle, who died on Aug. 16, 2002, two days before she would have turned 86, somehow managed to live a rather quiet, simple life with her family near Rising Sun during the many decades that she wrote songs, recorded albums, performed concerts and rubbed elbows as an equal with some of the biggest bluegrass and country acts in the United States.

  

