New exhibit explores intersection of video and music

The new Smithsonian exhibit “Musical Thinking: New Video Art and Sonic Strategies” explores when video art and popular music collide.

 Smithsonian photo courtesy of Cauleen Smith

“Musical Thinking: New Video Art and Sonic Strategies” explores the powerful resonances between recent video art and popular music through 29 powerful artworks by10 of today’s leading contemporary artists at the Smithsonian.

By bringing musical strategies and insights into their time-based media artworks, the featured award-winning creators powerfully address personal as well as shared aspects of contemporary life, exploring foundational ideas of the United States through rhythm and counterpoint.

  

