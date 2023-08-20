This Saturday afternoon, Aug. 26, the Calvert County Fairgrounds will undergo a modest transformation of sorts when it hosts the Southern Maryland Wine, Jazz, R&B and Funk Festival, with a new lineup of musical talent and ample food, fun and wine among the more notable featured attractions.
During most summers since 2015, the R&B and Funk Festival has attracted numerous local musical talents and also offers patrons with the chance to savor the music and wins produced by various Maryland distilleries. Organizers have promised a relaxing day for a mature crowd — guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend — with live music provided by local and regional artists and bands.
“Since day one, we’ve built a following of attendees who look forward to great music, food and fun that we bring each year,” Onyx Linthicum said. “We are revered as a premier event in Southern Maryland that has brought travelers from as far west as Arizona. We pride ourselves on our platform that gives local and regional talent the recognition they deserve.”
Among the artists and bands expected to perform on Saturday include DJ B-Blast, Janelle Sy’mone, Kevin Powe, Marcus H. Mitchell, Natalie Redd, Ronny Smith, The Vaughn Bratcher Project and Soundcheck. The Funk Festival, which kicked off in 2015, was idle in 2020 and 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic before returning last summer.
“We are excited about the return of the Original Southern Maryland Wine, Jazz, R&B and Funk Festival for its sixth year,” Linthicum said. “This year promises to be even greater with an all-new musical lineup, newly added spirits tasting, and the return of the VIP tent that features an all-inclusive package with massages, open bar and exclusive buffet.”
There will be wine on tap, with tents and coolers acceptable although no outside alcoholic beverages are allowed.
Organizers remind those planning to attend that tickets must be purchased online and will not be sold at the gate.
“We are excited about 2023 and already eagerly looking forward to partner with community businesses and sponsors for the upcoming 2024 season,” Linthicum said.