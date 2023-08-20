This Saturday afternoon, Aug. 26, the Calvert County Fairgrounds will undergo a modest transformation of sorts when it hosts the Southern Maryland Wine, Jazz, R&B and Funk Festival, with a new lineup of musical talent and ample food, fun and wine among the more notable featured attractions.

During most summers since 2015, the R&B and Funk Festival has attracted numerous local musical talents and also offers patrons with the chance to savor the music and wins produced by various Maryland distilleries. Organizers have promised a relaxing day for a mature crowd — guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend — with live music provided by local and regional artists and bands.

  

