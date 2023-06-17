Cellphones

A group of eight cellphone cases created by Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists, from the Department of Anthropology collections at the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C., is part of a new exhibit.

 Smithsonian photo

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History will present “Cellphone: Unseen Connections,” a new exhibition opening June 23 on the technological, environmental and cultural impacts of cellphones.

“Cellphone” will offer visitors a chance to explore the many ways that cellular phones bring people closer to one another, often in ways they never even realized. The multi-faceted, first-of-its-kind exhibition features interactive displays and hundreds of objects from the museum’s collection, including minerals and an array of artifacts from around the world.

  

