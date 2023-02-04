It is perhaps one of the more well-known movies and plays and now The Newtowne Players will stage the beloved Rodgers & Hammerstein classic “The Sound of Music.”

The journey of discovery followed by a moral dilemma amidst a changing political landscape features timeless tunes as “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” “Edelweiss” and the title track “The Sound of Music.”

