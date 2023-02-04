It is perhaps one of the more well-known movies and plays and now The Newtowne Players will stage the beloved Rodgers & Hammerstein classic “The Sound of Music.”
The journey of discovery followed by a moral dilemma amidst a changing political landscape features timeless tunes as “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” “Edelweiss” and the title track “The Sound of Music.”
The play won five Tony Awards while the movie took home five Oscars and tells the inspirational true story of a governess who cares for the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp just before Germany invades Austria.
The 2 hour, 45 minute play will be performed at the Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park is directed by 33-year-old Great Mills resident Steve Pugh, who is an electrical engineer. Pugh was previously an assistant director for the theater company’s “Noises Off!” production last year.
Shelby Tyler is assistant director and Pately Bongiorni serves as musical director, while the producers are Meg Pugh and Kristina Faison.
The play stars Sarah Gravelle, who lives in California and is the owner/operator of Gravelle Music Studio, as Maria Rainer. Two of her children are also in the production. The California resident was most recently seen last year in Port Tobacco Players’ “Hello, Dolly” and “Beauty and the Beast.”
International award-winning tenor, recitalist and philosopher David Cook of Lusby plays the stern Capt. Von Trapp, Shelby Miller as Elsa Shrader and Chad Mildenstein in the role of Max Detwiler.
The Von Trapp children are played by Elly Tyson, Liam Coan, Abby Lovelace, Jacob Culp, Fiona Meisinger and Lila Meisinger. The role of Gretl Von Trap will be dually portrayed by Gracie Culp and Mia Mildenstein.
Why did you decide to direct “The Sound of Music”?
Steve Pugh: “’The Sound of Music’ is my mother’s favorite musical. I grew up listening to the music and seeing the impact it had on her, remains one of my fondest memories with her. It is near and dear to our hearts and wanted to be able to dedicate a musical experience to her.”
As far as casting, did everyone fall into their roles?
SP: “We were inundated with an embarrassment of riches when it came to casting this show. There were so many talented people that came out. It really came down to how we could work the schedule while honoring the requested roles that people auditioned to portray.”
What was the hardest part of getting your character down?
David Cook: “I felt a kindred spirit from the beginning to Captain Von Trapp when I first watched ‘The Sound of Music’ and have developed a deep admiration and respect for him after having gone through the process of understanding him as a character. What I feel for every character that I portray, is that I have a responsibility to be as honest to the character as I can be, as honest to their journey and story. I have been on this continued journey of interpreting [him] as he’s quite a complicated man. In the movie, we have more context, and more time to better understand the captain, however in the musical, he quickly moves through a wide range of emotions from when we first meet him: stoic, cold, and very serious, to when he softens towards his children and Maria, and allows himself to outwardly show the great love his has for his children, and ultimately towards Maria. However, the acceleration of these emotions, and showing this wide range of the Captain has been deeply important to me, as I strive to deliver the Captain clearly and with conviction.”
Sarah Gravelle: “The hardest part of playing Maria was working to find the balance between her whimsy and sincerity. She has a desire to fit in and do the right thing, while also marching to the beat of her own drum. It has been such a joy to develop her the character.”
What was the hardest part of putting this play together?
SP: “The hardest part was scheduling. When developing a large musical, it’s always tough juggling the schedules of 25 [or more] people with eight of them being children.”
What is your favorite scene?
SG: “The whole show is so much fun, but I think I might love the scenes with Maria and the kids the best. “Do Re Mi” and “The Lonely Goatherd” are such classic songs that I grew up listening to; so now getting to perform those numbers on stage feels really special. The whole cast and crew are incredible; it’s an honor to work with all of them.”
DC: “By far, my most favorite scene is when the Captain finally hears his children sing for the first time; [it] is so poignant and raw that I often have a hard time stopping myself from crying on stage. This scene is so important for the Captain, as I like to think of this moment as a dam breaking, an immensely important breaking point for him, where finally, his heart softens; softens towards his children.”
Why should people come watch this show?
SP: “This musical is one of the rare instances of a serious drama with moments of levity that truly show wonderful character development that tugs at the heart strings. There is truly something for everyone in the show and the performers are absolutely astonishing in their performances.”
SG: “I hope the audience enjoys the show as much as we have enjoyed working on it. The Sound of Music is so special for so many people and I am so excited to bring it to life on Newtowne’s stage.”