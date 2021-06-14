OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ocean City Air Show returns to the peninsula this Friday, June 19, and Saturday, June 20.
The show is scheduled to feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the F-22 Raptor Demo Team, A-10 Thunderbolt II, the SOCOM Para-Commandos, Geico Skytypers, Mike Wiskus, C-17 Globemaster III and the C-5M Super Galaxy.
The 14th annual edition of the OC Air Show returns over the beach and boardwalk. Enjoy an encore broadcast of Saturday’s performances with the ability to fast forward to your favorites with AirDotShow Livestream.
Tickets purchased for the Flight Line Club, Sand Boxes and Drop Zone in 2020 will be honored at the 2021 event. Sunday tickets for the VIP Penthouse and VIP Skybox will also be honored due to the cancellation for weather.
More information on the show can be found at ocairshow.com.