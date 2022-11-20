Trains and dolls have always been great ideas for gifts, but one does not need to unwrap either one to appreciate them during St. Clement’s Island Museum’s 37th annual doll and train exhibit, which runs through Jan. 1.
A few miles away, the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will host a Retro Christmas open house on Nov. 27 while the St. Clement’s Island Museum will hold its open house Dec. 4
The doll and train exhibit, which features 14 dolls in various seasonal dioramas, will have its swan song per se as a new museum building is expected to be ready by late 2023.
“I think it’s tradition,” Karen Stone, St. Mary’s museum division manager, said. “Holidays are all about traditions and these have been going on for a long time and the sites are beautiful at Christmas with all the decorations and it’s just a fun thing to do with your family. People who were here as kids come back with their own kids, so it’s a great ongoing tradition. You can start your holidays at the museums.”
The train sets range from a small five-car locomotive circling a Christmas tree to trains rounding the tracks through a village complete with stores, vehicles and figurines. One includes boys playing ice hockey on a frozen pond, people pushing a stuck car and Santa posing for photos with pets.
Many of the trains and displays are courtesy of the Hammett family, while another was donated to the museum by a former employee. The largest train and village takes about three hours to set up, Stone said.
“It’s such a tradition and everybody associates trains with Christmas,” she said. “You ride trains home to see your family, you put [train sets] under the tree, you hoped you get one as a present as a little kid. It’s all about Christmas.”
The dolls are courtesy of the Black-eyed Susan Doll Club of Southern Maryland, which has been displaying dolls at the museum during the holidays since 1985.
“Every year it’s different,” said Jackie Childers of Lexington Park, who has been a club member since 2004. “And every year I think it is better than the one before.”
The theme this year is Four Seasons and will feature dolls of all types in various settings such as Christmas, Halloween and Independence Day.
Childers said she’s been collecting dolls all her life.
“I’ve loved dolls all my life,” she said. “Because why do people collect stamps? Why do people collect coins? It gets into your heart.”
She added that she has a couple hundred dolls but said that is actually “small potatoes” compared to some other collectors. But she shook her head when asked her favorite. “That’s not a fair question,” she said as she arranged dolls on a shelf, “because it changes from time to time.”
The train portion of the exhibit was added to the exhibit in 1999 to attract boys to the museum, but the museum found the trains — most of which can be operated by visitors — appealed to girls as well.
The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will display a family-friendly holiday exhibit inside the museum and keeper’s quarters. This year’s theme is “A Very Retro Christmas” where visitors can see items from the past including the holidays over the years.
“We’re going back to the ‘40s and ‘50s before the lighthouse was decommissioned, so the last years of the lighthouse as an active place when the lighthouse keeper and their families lived there,” Stone said of real glass ornaments and real tin for tinsel. “How would they have decorated for Christmas? It’s looking back at Christmas from when you were a kid and you went, ‘Oh yeah we went to grandma’s and we had that or saw that or used to put that on our tree.’”