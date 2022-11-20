Trains and dolls have always been great ideas for gifts, but one does not need to unwrap either one to appreciate them during St. Clement’s Island Museum’s 37th annual doll and train exhibit, which runs through Jan. 1.

A few miles away, the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will host a Retro Christmas open house on Nov. 27 while the St. Clement’s Island Museum will hold its open house Dec. 4

