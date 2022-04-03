Southern Marylanders have plenty of options this weekend, and two of those options include artists and art.
The First Landing Wine & Arts Festival will be held Saturday, April 9, at St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and the Artists in Action exhibition is ongoing at Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center in Dowell.
“We are thrilled,” St. Mary’s County Museum Division Manager Karen Stone said. “Last year we had it just as we were opening back up with the parks and activities and the wine trail had just been named, so that’s why we started it last year. This year we’re thinking it’s going to be bigger and better than ever.”
The First Landing Wine & Arts Festival, which began last year, will feature only local artisan and craft vendors, activities, history and more.
New this year, visitors can enjoy wine by the glass or purchase a bottle from Port of Leonardtown Winery, Generations Vineyard in Leonardtown and Mechanicsville’s Xella Winery & Vineyard, all of whom make up the First Landing Wine Trail.
Last year pandemic restrictions prevented purchases, though wine tastings were allowed.
“It’s a chance to celebrate the wine trail,” Stone said. “The wineries are very excited. Now you can buy a glass of wine and enjoy a picnic lunch.”
At Artists in Action, visitors will have the opportunity to observe, interact, learn, ask questions, and in some cases even become engaged in hands-on art projects with local artists as they work.
“I keep going back because it’s a nice opportunity to interact with people,” said artist Pamela Callen, who will be at the event the week of April 11-16 with fellow artists Janice Horoschak and Toni Wolf. “I like to encourage people who are afraid to try art because they think they can’t do it.” Callen, who paints with acrylics, oils and pastels and is a member of the CalvART Gallery and the Leonardtown Arts Council, said she prefers to work in solitude because “I have to concentrate somewhat, but it’s also important to let people know that it’s regular people who do art.”
The Solomons resident said the most common comments she hears is, “I could never do that. I have no talent.”
“The thing about art is you’re going to make mistakes,” said Callen, who lives in Solomons. “You’re also going to develop your own style and you don’t want to be exactly like everybody else.”
The artists are encouraged to create a hands-on experience for guests, which may include an invitation to experiment with materials and/or process, or collaboration on an idea or design. Artists in Action is a wonderful opportunity to get an up close look at the working and creative process of an artist.
The event began in 2010 and was known as “Living Gallery,” before the name was changed in 2014.
A total of 54 artists will be working in a variety of mediums during the event, and their works will be available for purchase.