A group of students enroll in magic school to learn spells and chants. Nothing could possibly go wrong.
Yeah, right.
Evil spells are produced and nefarious plots are unraveled as giant snakes, puppets and one-eyed professors ran rampant in The Newtowne Players’ “Puffs,” or as it’s known by it’s alternate title, “Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.”
The play, which opens tonight and runs through Feb. 27, has a cast of 11 including Meg Pugh as Megan Jones, Brandon Maher as Wayne Hopkin, Griffin Mullins as Oliver Rivers and Marina Boone-Eason as The Narrator.
Seven actors play multiple roles, including Jonathan Berry who plays good guy Cedric in Act II and the evil Mr. Voldy in Act II, and Jeff Maher, who plays 12 characters.
The play is directed by community theater veteran Tessa Silvestro, who has been the theater director at St. Mary’s Ryken High School for the past 12 years. The assistant director is Neil Compton while the producer is Robin Finnacom.
Southern Maryland News spoke with Silvestro and Berry, who lives in Leonardtown and is a security professional at Pax River Naval Air Station.
Why did you decide to direct “Puffs”?
Tessa Silvestro: The [board] said, “We have this show we really want to do and we don’t have anyone to direct it.” I knew the premise but when I read through the script it was a really complicated show and a true farce in the sense that there are doors and people coming in and going and a lot of props and costume changes. I had ideas flowing, but how do I get in so many places and locations and get a fluid show when they’re constantly moving?
As far as casting, did everyone fall into their roles?
TS: As we did auditions we could see these people here [in these roles] and these people here [in these roles] and then it became there were several characters they could be. I always think of casting as a puzzle and, “OK they fit, but where do they fit?” Some people walked and we were were like, ‘Yeah, that works really well with what we’re thinking.’”
What was the hardest part of getting your characters down?
Jonathan Berry: Cedric’s just a nice lovable guy, a nice straight-laced character which was easy. The one I had the most fun with was Mr. Voldy, who I refer to as that mustache-twirly evil. He has a different voice and he stands a different way so I have to change who I am to become him. It’s a little more fun. You have to remember that evil characters do not consider themselves to be evil so that’s the key to getting into an evil character.
What was the hardest part of putting this play together?
TS: Tracking the [more than 100] props, there are a lot of props and I felt like the list was always growing. It was not only acquiring them, but where they are at the start and where do they move during the show. Sometimes a prop will go off stage right and need to come in stage left and so we needed crew members to track those.
What is your favorite scene?
JB: My favorite is my improvisational scene with Mr. Voldy. During the big battle I’m up there speaking to everybody and I think the megaphone’s off and it’s not and I go on a tangent about something completely different.
Why should people come watch this show?
TS: I always enjoy the shows I direct but as we get into the rehearsal process I find I laugh less and less because they get stale, but [these jokes] don’t get stale. I’ve watched the show a million times and I was laughing today. There are some jokes that will hit better if you do have the background but if you don’t it’ll still make sense to you. It’s super fun.
JB: That’s the great thing is you don’t have to be a fan because we have jokes in here for everybody and there’s jokes for people who have never seen or read him before. There’s another layer to it but everyone can enjoy this.