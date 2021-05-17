All James Dudley wanted to do was run into Tractor Supply Co. and grab a few things and be on his way, but his plans were soon waylaid when he noticed the smell of the meat in the Cutty’s Rock ‘N Ribs smoker wafting across the parking lot.
“I went in and the wind was blowing that way and then it was the smell,” said the Leonardtown resident, holding an order of two pulled pork sandwiches with coleslaw and hot sauce.
There are restaurants and food trucks and small eateries scattered throughout Southern Maryland, but if Cutty’s, Noli’s in Ridge and Cooksey’s Store in La Plata ever played hide-and-seek, they might win every time.
Though it’s a few hours after the lunch rush, Cutty’s food truck is packed with local high school girls, businessmen in suits and blue collar workers all waiting patiently in line for ribs, pulled pork, chicken and brisket.
“All the food is homemade and fresh daily,” said Natalie Holland of Huntingtown, who runs the business with her husband, Dean.
Dean Holland said he makes the brisket using the hot-and-fast method that takes up to six hours, while ribs can take up to three hours. Otherwise, he’ll cook the brisket at 250- to 275-degrees for eight hours.
“The secret is fresh meat freshly seasoned,” Natalie said.
Natalie singled out the restaurant’s ribs and its crabcake sandwich, but added that “Everything’s great, “so it’s whatever people have a taste for.”
And their customers have been loving the food since Cutty’s moved in next to the garden store in 2009. After picking up their food, a couple in a pickup truck slows down and gives a thumbs-up and shouts “Outstanding” before merging into traffic.
There’s no indication whatsoever that Noli’s even exists in the Ridge Corner Market, but those that do take full advantage of its pizza, submarines, sides and hand-made cannolis.
“I’m friends with the owners and I saw the kitchen wasn’t being used so my husband and I thought, ‘What a great little place to start out,’” Altilio said as she darted around preparing food. “It is small, but there’s nothing here in Ridge. Down here you have to go to Lexington Park, Leonardtown or California.”
A lifelong Floridian, Altilio moved to Ridge in 2018 after her husband Mike landed a job with Sikorski. She sold her cannolis at farmers markets and the Port of Leonardtown Winery — she sold more than 300 her first day — before opening Noli’s on April 18.
The marinara sauce was created by her Italian grandfather Louis Picciano, the pizza dough for the restaurant’s New York-style crust was handed down from Mike’s Sicilian grandmother Nellie Marion and the meatballs are from a recipe by Melissa’s father’s cousin Nene.
And it doesn’t get any more authentic than pizza ovens ordered straight from Italy; even the instructions were in Italian.
Altilio also hand makes the risotto for the arancinis; rice and cheese deep-friend, the Sicilian style also has beef ragout and peas.
“It’s a huge classic and there’s no one around that makes them,” Altilio said of the best-seller, which takes her upwards of 35 minutes to make.
The restaurant also offers Manhattan Specials, an Italian carbonated coffee drink.
About an hour north, the Melvin and Beverly Bridgett-owned Cooksey’s Store may not be hidden — it has been in its current location since 1896 and the structure is the original — but each of its varied menu items is worth a try.
“We always try to be pretty friendly and welcoming,” general manager Rita Earnshaw said. “Our employees are always good to people.”
Each of its crabcakes — which were recently voted as Best Crab Cake in Southern Maryland News’ 2020 Reader Approved poll — are hand-made only by Beverly Bridgett, as are the macaroni and pasta salads.
“It’s my mom’s recipe,” said general manager Rita Earnshaw, who added the fried chicken — its menu proclaims that, “If the Colonel had our chicken, he would be a General!” — and Reubens are also big sellers.
The corner store also has Amish baked goods, desserts including Smith Island cake, and a wide selection of locally made meats and vegetables, and has recently started selling pizza.
“We have a pretty wide variety,” Earnshaw said. “We try to touch everything.”
Cooksey’s has also started a farmer’s market, which runs 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays across the street from the store.
