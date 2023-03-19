Although it has not quite reached the stature as the most attended special event at the Calvert Marine Museum on Solomon’s Island, this Saturday’s annual “OtterMania” will certainly be among the most popular events at the venue.

Well over 1,000 visitors are expected to visit the Calvert Marine Museum on March 25 over the course of the day where a trio of four-legged otters — Chessie Grace, Calvert and Chumley — will frequently venture into their enclosed, 80,000-gallon outdoor pool seeking toys and treats. Chessie Grace is the lone female of the trio while Chumley is clearly the oldest at 20, roughly three times the age of his fellow residents.

