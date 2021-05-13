OXFORD — Oxford Fine Arts is gearing up for the May 14-16 show. This year fifty artists were juried into the 2021 show by juror Stewart White. The artists are excitedly finishing their pieces for OCC to upload to the online gallery. The artists have donated a piece of their artwork for raffle to add to the fun. The online raffle is up on the oxfordcc.org website now! Each raffle item has a ticket button for you to purchase your ticket to win that specific piece. The winners will be announced at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, on Facebook LIVE.
The list of winners will subsequently be posted on the website as well.
This educational series of art demonstrations is back. The demos add a level of intimacy for the art enthusiast to connect with the material and the visiting artists.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seats are limited to 20 people per demo. Demos cost $20. The demos are scheduled to be outside, but if it rains, they will be moved inside the OCC auditorium. Pre-order your ticket at oxfordcc.org, as no walk-ins will be allowed for the demonstrations. The demo schedule, which is by ticket only, is as follows:
Saturday May 15
10 to 11 a.m., Carole Boggemann Peirson, known for her impressionist landscapes in oil, will use a variety of techniques to create the illusion of light and atmosphere.
Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Ford will paint a large and exuberant still-life in acrylics: the iconic Oxford Fine Arts dessert, a bountiful strawberry shortcake.
2 to 3 p.m., Diane Mullaly, queen of the palette knife, will show how it’s done. Expect to see impressionist skies, sails and/or waterways in oils.
Sunday May 16
10 to 11 a.m., Sheryl Southwick, event Featured Artist, will demonstrate the methods which modulate the color areas of an oil painting already in progress.
Noon to 1 p.m., Sharon Stockley, using the tools of a skilled 3D artist, will work on color enameling. Watch her change the malleability of metal and the strength of color with her acetylene torch.
2 to 3 p.m., Barbara Zuehlke will bring two or three small, floral watercolors in progress, each done using a different red/blue/yellow triad and will demonstrate their completion.
The fifty juried artists for the full online show are Joel Boches, Carole Boggemann-Peirson, Rob Brownlee-Tomasso, Cid Collins-Walker, Mary Ellen Daly, Erin Daniels, Nina Davidowitz, Jean Doran, Donna Finley, Elizabeth Fisher, Mary Ford, Teresa Grimes, Rae Hamilton, Joan Hart, Patti Lucas Hopkins, Carla Huber, Laura L. Kapolchok, Kim Klabe, Sara Koch, Kathy Kopec, Howard Lapp, Steve Lingeman, Maryellyn Lynott, Mary Ellen Mabe, Carol McClees, Deborah McFarlin, Laura McGowan, Nancy McIntyre, Kate Meyer, Diane DuBois Mullaly, Kathleen O’Connor, Elizabeth Peak, Stephanie Peters, Julia Purinton, Jose Ramírez, Jim Rehak, Neil Rizos, Steve Rogers, George Sass, John Schisler, Nick Serratore, John Sharp, , Sharon Stockley, Karen Trimble, Stephen Walker, Nancy Richards West, Heidi Wetzel, Keith Whitelock, Barbara Zuehlke with Sheryl Southwick as the Featured Artist.
Oxford Fine Arts will be a virtual gallery open free to the public Saturday, May 15 – Sunday, May 16. The preview opening VIP experience is a ticketed event that includes a Zoom happy hour meet and greet with the artists and early private access to the full gallery show. New this year, will be gourmet nibbles and prosecco baskets offered along with the VIP ticket. Ticketholders should drive by OCC to grab their gourmet basket May 14 from noon to 5 p.m. Make sure to get your gourmet basket prior to the 5 p.m. Zoom happy hour with the artists.
If the pandemic allows, a physical pop-up show will happen Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside at the OCC.
The Fine Arts weekend is also famous for its homemade strawberry shortcake. This tradition will remain as a carry-out option both Saturday and Sunday. All orders must be pre-ordered online for simple drive-by pick-up options onsite. Lunch of famous chicken salad sandwiches and corn salad are also available to pre-order.
For tickets to the Friday night VIP opening pass, Demos, Raffle and lunch with strawberry shortcake, and to find out more, please visit oxfordcc.org and click on the Fine Arts Logo. All net proceeds from the tickets and 30% of the art sales support the Community Center’s mission to serve, educate and inspire the community. The Community Center is a 501c3 and the Fine Arts Show is supported in part from the Talbot County Arts Council with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council.