BALTIMORE — The Maryland Center for History and Culture in Baltimore has opened a new exhibit focused on the history of the civil rights movement along with challenges facing African American communities.
The “Passion and Purpose: Voices of Maryland’s Civil Rights Activists” exhibit examines racial history and activism in Maryland through the lenses of photography (including photojournalism) and oral histories.
MCHC has virtual and in-person events scheduled throughout the summer. That includes a June 9 event on student protests in Baltimore, a June 16 discussion on the history of Juneteenth in Maryland and an Aug. 11 conversation on the importance of oral history.
“MCHC’s oral history collections are rich with stories and diverse voices. This exhibition is an opportunity—after decades of collection and preservation— to share them with the broader community thanks to modern preservation technology,” said Mark Letzer, MCHC president and CEO. “Civil rights history is one of the most requested topics by educators and researchers who visit our Museum and Library, and Passion and Purpose presents Marylanders’ personal stories about the civil rights movement from all corners of the state, creating a dialogue around understanding historic moments through multiple perspectives.”
The curation efforts included a group of 13 authors, professors, artists, historians, researchers and community leaders who helped with the focus and content in the exhibit. The exhibit officially launched May 20 and is sponsored by PNC Bank and Maryland Heritage Areas Authority.