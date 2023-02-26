What began as a dream among friends nearly 10 years ago with just a modest bankroll to jump start the operation, Charles County residents Kevin Boseman, Davie Feaster and Gene Lott have gradually transformed the Patuxent Brewery from its infancy into a thriving operation.

Feaster, who spent over a decade fabricating trailers and repairing stress cracks on race cars, would often tell family, friends and coworkers that someday he envisioned opening a bar with a “Cheers” theme.

