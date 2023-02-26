Patuxent Brewing Company co-owners Gene Lott, left, and Davie Feaster, along with partner Kevin Boseman, not pictured, have established a precedent as the only Black-owned brewery in the state of Maryland.
Patuxent Brewing Company co-owners Davie Feaster, left, and Gene Lott, stand in front of the entrance of their establishment in Charles County, the first and only Black-owned brewery in the state of Maryland.
Feaster, left, and Lott share a relaxing moment at one of the tables inside their establishment in Waldorf.
Cans of Patuxent Brewing’s pale ale await consumption.
Patuxent Brewing’s Black & Beautiful is a vanilla chai stout.
The 301 Pale Ale is a speciality of Patuxent Brewing.
What began as a dream among friends nearly 10 years ago with just a modest bankroll to jump start the operation, Charles County residents Kevin Boseman, Davie Feaster and Gene Lott have gradually transformed the Patuxent Brewery from its infancy into a thriving operation.
Feaster, who spent over a decade fabricating trailers and repairing stress cracks on race cars, would often tell family, friends and coworkers that someday he envisioned opening a bar with a “Cheers” theme.
During his days working for the federal government, he developed a hobby of crafting beers and, with a modest $16,000 from his 401K, decided to invest in himself and turn his dream into a reality.
“It’s a lot different when you own your own business,” Feaster said. “Your work never ends. It’s basically a 24/7 job. When you break it all down, I might make 25 cents an hour. But this is what I always wanted to do.”
Boseman, Feaster and Lott all graduated from Prince George’s County high schools where they became acquainted through various friends and relatives. Boseman graduated from Suitland, Feaster from Crossland and Lott from Largo, but eventually their friendship developed and their business sense and passion for producing their own beers enhanced their relationship.
“There is nothing like owning your own brewery and making all of your own beers,” Lott said. “We’re not just a distributor or a bar or a club, we make all of own beers by hand from start to finish. There’s a lot of sweat that goes into what we do. But we also take a lot of pride in what we do and our customers appreciate all the work we put into each beer.”
Not only are Boseman, Feaster and Lott the proprietors and producers of each beer they serve, they also act as greeters, bartenders and waiters in their own establishment in Waldorf.
While their clientele may still be a small but growing number, the trio of owners remain committed to their goals of simply providing the best product and service for them week in and week out.
The brewery, descibed on its website as “a small three-barrel, nano-brewery helping larger communities connect,” is located at 70 Industrial Park Drive, Unit 2A, in Waldorf, off Smallwood Drive and Crain Highway.