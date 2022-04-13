Patuxent High School stages two high-quality plays each school year and their elaborate productions have been noticed at the state level after the Patuxent Harlequins earned the Chapter Select State Championship at the One Act Festival at the Maryland International Thespian Festival.
The Patuxent Halequins performed 14 scenes in Nora and Deliah Ephron’s “Love, Loss And What I Wore.”
It was Patuxent’s fourth state championship after performing “Sure Thing” in 2015, “Stupid Bird” in 2018 and “Becky’s New Car” in 2019.
“This one was just really special because we had a year-and-a-half off and performing was such a struggle because of the restrictions so we couldn’t really find our feet,” said Allen Price, who has been Patuxent’s theater director for the past eight years. “So to watch the kids go through all these restrictions and still come out with a Superior score was just unbelievable. The work and the dedication they put in was mind-blowing and I couldn’t be any more proud of that dedication. And when we won it was just really cathartic that it was all worth it.”
“We all just threw our hands in the air and everyone was crying,” junior Julia Atwell said. “But I wasn’t that excited because it didn’t really sink in until the day after that we actually won. When it hit me I was like, ‘Wow, that’s a really huge deal.’”
Junior Brooke Baney said, “No coherent thoughts went through my head. I was just like stunned.”
Patuxent High will now compete at the national competition, which is scheduled to be held June 20 to 24 at the University of Indiana.
Price said Patuxent chose “Love, Loss And What I Wore” for its strong messages.
“Some students had done monologues from it before and some of the pieces are very strong,” he said. “This year I was looking at the high volume of women in my troupe, so it seemed like the perfect time for the piece and I also wanted to really connect that group, and they did.”
Another plus was its audience interaction.
“We wanted to create a way where we could connect with the audience so that they were a part of the story,” he said. “After a scene was completed, characters would ask the audience questions about their connection to the piece.”
Patuxent’s production was also recognized for best direction, best production design and best property design.
One judge said that Patuxent created “a nice piece for a female-dominated company. Lots of comedy and clearly responsive to the audience. All the audience also was able to understand and empathize with what was happening.”
The comments continued: “The selection provided students ample opportunities for characterization.”
Another judge wrote that the production “created magic onstage. The interpretation of the play made difficult issues relatable and made the audience embark on the journey of the characters despite their young age.”
Superior scores in monologues were awarded to Zachary Leclerc, Autumn Biddle and Jenna Stahl, Leclerc and Brooke Baney for duet acting and Julia Atwell for musical solo. Leclerc earned the highest score of all entries in monologues and he and Baney earned the highest score in acting duet and both performances that were also selected to perform during the awards ceremony showcase.
Patuxent’s Micah Estep was awarded a scholarship to attend a summer workshop. Sophomore Hermes Johns was the stage manager.
For his monologues, Leclerc voiced the character of Pale in a scene from “Burn This” and the voice of Alex in a scene from “When Is A Clock.”
“I was so excited because when I was a freshman I was watching them [at states],” said Leclerc, who added that he practiced his lines for five months. “And now I’ve finally made it and I feel like more of a man and a person because of it. It took a lot of practice to figure out all the kinks, but eventually it clicked where [the monologues] were both at a level of intensity that I needed as an actor.”
In addition to the duet with Leclerc, Baney also did a monologue as a college woman who had been sexually assaulted.
“It was a little mentally challenging,” said Baney, who added she heard gasps and cries at the end of her monologue. “I had to pull from things that have happened to me in my life and use that in my acting. It was pretty hard, very challenging, but I was very pleased how it turned out.”
“We immediately clicked,” Leclerc said of his and Baney’s duet, which focused on two lovers trying to reconcile. “She’s an amazing actor so when we combined forces it was just magical.”
Atwell’s monologue focused on Gingy, a woman discussing various aspects of her life.
“It took me a while to get into it, but once I did I just had to be serious and talk to the crowd and keep them under control,” she said. “A lot of them were teenagers who would shout and cheer, so it was my job to get them back together when I needed them to focus.”
The teams had 10 minutes to set up their production, 45 minutes to stage it and five minutes to break it down, and all props and accessories had to fit in an 8-foot-by-8-foot trunk. Freshman Garan Gray, who performed in plays at Southern Middle School last year, said being a part of the Patuxent Harlequins is definitely a big step up.
“[It’s tough] going from your middle school plays to this sophisticated system, but it works,” Gray said. “[Price is] a cool dude and he knows what he’s doing. He has to be hard on us to produce these quality plays, but for sure I’ve already grown since I came here in September. This is like nothing I’ve ever experienced before.”
Patuxent High School will be staging “Mamma Mia!” at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23; 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 24; 7 p.m. on Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, at the school in Lusby.
Tickets are $15, $12 for students, and $10 for seniors and staff.
For more information, go to www.patuxentharlequins.weebly.com.
