The Patuxent Partnership continued its mission to support STEM education through the TPP Pathways Scholarship after it awarded three scholarships July 31.
Scholarships were awarded to recent high school graduates Skye Blado and David Reynolds of Chopticon, and Steven McPhee of McDonough.
The TPP|CSM Pathways Scholarship was established in 2018 to supports students who plan to attend the College of Southern Maryland’s Mechanical or Electrical engineering associate degree program before continuing on to University of Maryland program at USMSM to earn a bachelor’s degree in mechanical or electrical engineering at UMD.
The scholarship covers the cost of tuition, fees, and books for up to two years as they work toward engineering degrees.
“This scholarship will help me further my future career by providing tuition and book fee coverage so that I can focus on academics,” Reynolds said in the release. It is also helping me because one of the requirements is to go to CSM which is close to my home and means I can continue working at Webster Field as an intern throughout college.”
To further the workforce pipeline, students pursuing an engineering degree also can apply for an internship with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division at Naval Air Station Patuxent River with a possible employment when they have successfully graduated.
“The partnership between CSM and TPP is focused on building our region’s workforce pipeline,” TPP Executive Director Bonnie Green said in the release. “By investing in students at the College of Southern Maryland, The Patuxent Partnership is not only supporting STEM education, and creating access, pathways, and connections for these students to work with the Navy and other employers once they have completed their degree program. Community colleges are the greatest vehicle for workforce development within our community.”
TPP Board of Directors member and Academic Outreach Committee Chair Tom Phelan offered his congratulations and added that “this is a key step in their academic journey toward an engineering degree, which is a critical skill needed for the Navy and Department of Defense.”
The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit organization that works with government, industry, and academia. We are engaged in activities from advancing science and technology to growing the STEM pipeline in Southern Maryland.
“The opportunities provided to CSM students through the Patuxent Partnership’s scholarship, internship program and career placement is a wonderful example of how organizations can work together to enhance the lives of southern Maryland residents,” CSM President Yolanda Wilson said in the release.