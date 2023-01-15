High school students looking to see if a photography career might be in the (SD) cards are receiving a chance by having their work showcased in an exhibit at the St. Mary’s Library Lexington Park branch titled “Through The Lens.”

Work by the six students, who are currently attending Leonardtown and Great Mills high schools, will be on display at the library through Sunday, Jan. 29. The exhibit opened Dec. 16.

Twitter:

@MichaelSoMdNews