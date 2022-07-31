Lighthouses have been keeping ships and passengers safe for hundreds of years and one of those, the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, will take center stage during National Lighthouse Weekend Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7, in St. Mary’s County.

The event, which has been held for more than a decade, is held in recognition of National Lighthouse Day, which is Aug. 7.

