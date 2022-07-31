Lighthouses have been keeping ships and passengers safe for hundreds of years and one of those, the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, will take center stage during National Lighthouse Weekend Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7, in St. Mary’s County.
The event, which has been held for more than a decade, is held in recognition of National Lighthouse Day, which is Aug. 7.
“It’s popular because everyone loves lighthouses,” St. Mary’s County Museum Director Karen Stone said. “People see them as these really cool buildings, and they are really cool buildings [and] they’re very romantic.”
Piney Point Lighthouse keeper William Yeatman was the lighthouse keeper at Piney Point from 1919 to 1931.
He took a demotion to serve as assistant keeper at Point Lookout Lighthouse so he would have more time to raise his children at the place he grew up since he was a single parent after his wife, Susan Mildred Cullison Yeatman, died in 1925.
But the job was not as easy as one might think.
“[People] have perhaps mistakenly the idea that living in one of these lighthouses and being responsible for it would be a really nice thing to do,” Stone said. “They don’t understand the hard work that went into it and the noise of having to have the fog horn or the bell ringing all the timer, and having to keep everything super spit and polished like you’re on a naval ship or something because of inspections. And then you’d be responsible to help out during shipwrecks and all.”
The Piney Point Lighthouse, which Stone said was the first one built on the Potomac River, was in use from 1836 into the 1960s.
“It was definitely needed,” Stone said. “And it was very busy during the Civil War. The Navy that was patrolling the river wanted to keep it lit but the confederates kept trying to put it out.”
Stone said in the beginning, lighthouse keepers were assigned on political appointments “so it was a very impressive patronage kind of job.” In time, it became a civil servant job and later it was the job of the Coast Guard “so it ended up being a military position pretty much before it went to automation.”
Stone added the position commanded a good salary for each era and that those who served on islands were paid more.
“The [lighthouse keepers] that were out in the bay got extra pay because they weren’t on land,” she said, “and the ones that were on land had a house with them which was a nice thing even if it wasn’t attached like at Piney Point. They could bring their families, so it was a less hardship there.”
Stone said the event, which requires no admission, will also feature tours, children’s activities and more.
The Blackistone Lighthouse at the St. Clements Island Museum will also be open.
She added the event, which she said is “very popular,” will be the first for newly-hired site manager Ken Burke, and that the museum is hoping to “turn the event into something much bigger” in 2022.
There were no National Lighthouse Day events listed on the Calvert Marine Museum and Point Lookout State Park websites.