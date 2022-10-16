CornStalkers Trail of Terror will be held beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays from Oct. 22 to Nov. 5 at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf. Scenes include CornStalkers Trail, The Asylum, The Barnyard, Graves Farmhouse and Hillbilly Homestead.
Historic St. Mary’s City will host Lost City from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 that will include trick-or-treating, games, talk to pirates, fortunes told and more.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host its annual Halloween in the Garden from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
Wear the werewolf, dress as a dinosaur, go as a ghost or sport the superhero costume of Spiderman as Halloween arrives in Southern Maryland.
This year features plenty of events and attractions, including Historic Sotterley’s Nightmare on Sotterley Lane, which runs Fridays and Saturdays Oct. 21 to 29.
Participants can take a self-guided walking tour of some of the plantation’s favorite creepy spaces and places and be prepared to encounter both the earthly inhabitants and the unexplainable presences.
Speaking of costumes, according to www.candystore.com, the most popular Halloween costume this year is the cat, with 12 states searching for it. That was followed by witch costumes while the vampire was third. As far as Disney-related costumes, six states searched for Buzz Lightyear costumes (which is also Maryland’s most popular get-up) while five searched for an Encanto-inspired wardrobe.
As far as treats are concerned — and really isn’t that the No. 1 reason to head door-to-door? — the top sweets in America are Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Skittles, M&M’s, Starburst, Hot Tmales, Sour Patch Kids, Hershey Kisses (also Maryland’s favorite candy), Tootsie Pops and, perhaps most surprising, candy corn.
The website also estimated that Americans will spend about $3.1 billion on Halloween candy, which works out to about $27.55 each, and is the highest total since at least 2010. A downer for the kids, the website also noted that 50% of parents stash some candy to enjoy later in the year.