Over the next two weekends the Port Tobacco Players will present the classic comedy “You Can’t Take It With You,” which revolves around the premature dinner party of an eccentric couple that also provides some symmetry for its director and producer.

Director Mike Gahan and producer Sheila Hyman Wrabley each have a two-fold appreciation for the play, which opened on May 5 and will run through six more shows over the next two weekends — May 12-14 and May 19-21. Gahan had played one of the main characters, Paul Sycamore, more than 20 years ago and Hyman had directed several performances of the play during her stint as the performing arts teacher at Bowie High School from 1987 to 1992.

