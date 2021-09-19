Imagine putting your fate in the hands of a dozen strangers. Actors with Port Tobacco Players will examine that scenario when they stage “12 Angry Jurors,” which opens tonight in La Plata.
The play, which is based on the Emmy award-winning 1957 television movie starring Henry Fonda, Lee J. Cobb and Jack Klugman, tells the story of the emotional struggles that ensue when ordinary people deliberate the conviction or acquittal of a young adult on the basis of reasonable doubt.
“I think it’s a wonderful civics lesson, said director Michael Gahan, who last directed “A Christmas Carol in Washington, D.C.” for the Port Tobacco Players in 2019. “It’s just amazing that our country allows us to take 12 really diverse people, put them in a room together, and expects them to make a decision on somebody’s life. And we humans are imperfect and we get to see that displayed here.”
Travis Clarke is the assistant director and the producer is Heather Bauer. The original music is composed by Jim Watson.
Shortly after being sequestered, the jurors vote on the defendant’s guilt, which sets of a rollercoaster of emotions.
“He’s very stubborn, determined, focused,” said David Timmermann, referring to his confrontational Juror No. 3 role. “He has to be right because he’s made some bad choices in his life and he feels if he can be right about this then maybe he can right a wrong. He’s antagonistic but he has a reason for what he’s doing. It’s not just because he wants to hurt somebody ore see something bad happen. He has to be justified and if he’s not right then he has been a failure most of his love.”
Kim Bessler, who is a water therapist for children with autism in the Prince George’s County School system, plays strong-willed Juror No. 8, who has previously lost a son.
“I have a purpose and every time I think of this [defendant] I know it might be [my son],” said Bessler, who lives in Deale. “I’m like, ‘Let’s just talk and talk until somebody proves it one way or another, but don’t just say ‘Guilty’ and go home.’ I’m not going to give up because you’re going to bully me. I’m fighting to just give him a chance.”
The jurors argue, scream, demonstrate and instill their will over the course of the play’s 95 minutes in the hopes of reaching a unanimous decision.
“She’s very much a person who thinks logically, but she’s also very easily appalled by the behavior of other people,” said Kayla Elsaesser, a barista from Waldorf, who plays arbitrary Juror No. 4. “She doesn’t quite understand why other people react so angrily and it takes her a lot to push her to that point.”
Gahan only drew three actors at the play’s first audition, but ultimately had the luxury to choose his cast of 14 from a pool of 25.
“We really had to make some tough decisions,” Gahan said of his cast, which includes two actors new to theater and one returning from a 10-year absence.
Following a recent rehearsal, Gahan said Emma Ansell, who plays the jury foreman, “became a new person tonight.”
Gahan said he faced a major obstacle with sightlines, which he remedied by blocking the first few rows on either side of the theater.
“In the movie the camera goes around and gets right into people’s faces so we really struggled with this,” he said. “We started off with a pentagonal table but we said, ‘This isn’t going to work’ because it blocked everybody upstage, so we gradually kept widening it out to four tables.”
Gahan has strived for realism in the play by using his personal experiences as a juror — including a murder case in Baltimore in the 1980s — and the narrator is Charles County prosecuting attorney Liz Theobalds. In keeping with the 1950s era, he replicated a radiator and had a watercooler from that time period shipped in from California.
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews