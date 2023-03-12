Minstrel (played by Isaiah Wilson), left, ensemble Dylan Parham, Alyshia Bradley and Katie Ludy, Queen Aggravain (Mary DeMarco-Logue) and ensemble Seth Lohr act in a scene from Port Tobacco Players’ “Once Upon a Mattress.”
Ensemble Katie Ludy, left, and Elizabeth Campbell, Prince Dauntless (Demetri Black), Princess Winnefred (Alyshia Bradley), King Sextimus (David Ludy) and Jester (Jacob LeJune) act in a scene from Port Tobacco Players’ “Once Upon a Mattress.”
Guard 1 (played by Michael Beyrle Jr.), Jester (Jacob LeJune) and Guard 2 (Jing Xi Qin) ham it up in a scene from Port Tobacco Players’ “Once Upon a Mattress.” The play opened on March 10 and runs each weekend through April 10.
PHOTO BY JASON KLONKOWSKI
King Sextimus (played by David Ludy) and Prince Dauntless (Demetri Black) embrace in a scene from Port Tobacco Players’ “Once Upon a Mattress.”
Jester (played by Jacob LeJune), left, King Sextimus (David Ludy), Minstrel (Isaiah Wilson) and Guard 2 (Jing Xi Qin) in a scene from Port Tobacco Players’ “Once Upon a Mattress.”
The Port Tobacco Players will be performing their version of the play “Once Upon A Mattress” each weekend through April 2.
The director and several main character actors graciously accepted the task of completing a brief, question & answer session about a play set in a time many moons ago, in a far-off place where Queen Aggravain decreed that no couples could marry until her son, Prince Dauntless, found a bride.
Director Heather Bauer has been involved in the theater for over 45 years. Kim Moore Bessler plays The Wizard and Mary DeMarco-Logue (nee Thiedman) plays Queen Aggravain. Alyshia Bradley, 31, a dental assistant in Waldorf, graduated atop the urban arts college from Coppin State University in 2015 and plays Princess Winnifred.
Why did you decide to direct this show and what decisions went into the casting of characters?
Heather Bauer: I originally applied to direct a different show, but we couldn’t get the rights so the board gave me a few others to choose from and I chose ‘Mattress.’ As for auditions, this can be difficult. You have someone come in for an audition and you see them on stage for about 15 minutes and hope when we chose that individual for a role that they can bring your version to the stage. Sometimes, you get lucky and have a cast who is willing to do anything for the show. These cast members have brought their ‘A game’ and I can’t wait to show them off.
What is the hardest part about nailing the character you are playing?
Kim Moore Bessler: The hardest part of getting the character down was finding the voice of our version of an androgynous wizard. I decided that they would be a combination of a 1950’s game show host and a quirky toady with an accent — an accent that mixes Irish Yiddish, Billy Crystal from “The Princess Bride” and Elmer Fudd.
Mary DeMarco-Logue: The most difficult part of establishing my interpretation of Queen Aggravian was identifying her motivations in some of the lines. Most of my dialogue is comprised of unhinged rants with cyclical logic that hits the same points over again with different emphasis and wording. While remembering the order of these seemingly disjointed thoughts is difficult, it did give me a lot of the play with my voice and line delivery, so it was a challenge, but an interesting one.
Alyshia Bradley: Princess Fred is way more energetic and extroverted than I am. She’s on the fringes of my own personality so she takes a lot of work for me but it feels good to stretch a bit. I love the swamps of home — it’s just so silly.
Why should people come and see the show?
Heather Bauer: Well, the set is being done by the amazing John Merritt. Assisted by a few key people, Jef, Chuck, Scott have created this amazing set. I asked for a medieval Cinderella-ish castle. That is what we got with a few extra. I really hope that people can come and sit back and laugh at our ‘no holds barred’, Monty Python’s style fairytale.