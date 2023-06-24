The Port Tobacco Players will stage the dramatic musical “Ragtime” from June 30 through July 23 at 508 Charles St. in La Plata.
Performances are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays.
The play is directed by Tessa Silvestro with music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.
At the dawn of a new century, everything is changing... and anything is possible. Set in the volatile melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York, three distinctly American tales are woven together — a stifled upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant and a daring young Harlem musician — united by their courage, compassion and belief in the promise of the future. Together, they confront history’s timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair ... and what it means to live in America.
The cast stars Isaiah Wilson as Coalhouse Walker, Amina Dunn as Sarah, Abbie Mulberg as Mother, Hunter Langel as Father, Jonathan Mulberg as Tateh, Cassie Murphy as Evelyn Nesbtt, Amanda Hastings as Emma Goldman, Liam Heyl as Harry Houdini, Jing Xi Qin in the role of Henry Ford, Matthew Sterbenz as Fire Chief Willy Conklin and Krystaufeux Williams in the role of Booker T. Washington.
Other roles include Taylor Scott Hines (as Younger Brother), Brett Wood (Little Boy), David Ludy (Grandfather), Olivia Schmelzer (Little Girl) and Tierra London (Sarah’s Friend).
The production contains strong adult language including the use of racial slurs.
Tickets are $20, $17 for seniors, military and students.