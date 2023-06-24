ragtime 1

Sarah (played by Amina Dunn) and Coalhouse Walker (Isaiah Wilson) in a scene from Port Tobacco Players’ “Ragtime,” which opens June 30.

 PHOTO BY JASON KLONKOWSKI

The Port Tobacco Players will stage the dramatic musical “Ragtime” from June 30 through July 23 at 508 Charles St. in La Plata.

Performances are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays.

  

