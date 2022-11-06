'Portrait of a Nation: 2022 Honorees' exhibition opens at Smithsonian

“Venus Williams, Double Portrait” by Robert Pruitt, above left, is conté crayon, charcoal, pastel and coffee wash on paper, 2022.. Acquired in part through the generosity of Mark D. Ein. At center is “José Andrés and the Olla de Barro that Feeds the World” by Kadir Nelson, oil on linen, 2022. Acquired through the generosity of Teresa Carlson and André Pienaar; Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg’s The Hearthland Foundation; Cheryl and Ron Howard; Patty Stonesifer and Michael Kinsley; The Wilder Family. At right is “AVA” by Kenturah Davis, oil stamp on kozo paper, 2022. Acquired in part through the generosity of Agnes Gund.

 National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution photos

Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery will present “Portrait of a Nation: 2022 Honorees” Nov. 10, featuring the seven recipients of the museum’s 2022 Portrait of a Nation Awards.

Included in the exhibition are newly acquired portraits of honorees José Andrés, Clive Davis, Ava DuVernay, Marian Wright Edelman, Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., Serena Williams and Venus Williams. The exhibition premieres six newly commissioned works and one never-before-shown photograph, each by a highly acclaimed contemporary artist. “Portrait of a Nation: 2022 Honorees” will be on view on the museum’s first floor through Oct. 22, 2023. Admission is free. “Portrait of a Nation: 2022 Honorees” is generously supported by NIKE Inc.