The Maryland Writers’ Association created the Writers’ Round Table Program to encourage writers, poets, playwrights and authors through monthly articles and activities.|
The Notable Maryland Author articles and associated Fun With Words writers’ prompts are the centerpiece of the program. Each month, Southern Maryland Newspapers will feature a Maryland Writer’s Association article about an author. Marylanders are encouraged to read the articles and try their hand at the writing prompts each month.
Author: Charles Constantine Pise
Genre: Devotional. Writing that focuses on adoration, praise, and worship of a person’s God, or in the parlance of Alcoholics Anonymous, a higher power.
Sample Reading List: “Father Rowland: a North American Tale” (1829), “The Pleasures of Religion and Other Poems” (1833), “Letters to Ada, From Her Brother-In-Law” (1834) and “First Flow’ret of the Desert Wild” (1851).
“God is my love’s first duty, To Whose Eternal Name, Be praise for all thy beauty, Thy grandeur and thy fame.”
- Charles Constantine Pise
Born November 22, 1801 in Annapolis, Charles Constantine Pise, was an American priest and writer who became the only Roman Catholic United States Senate Chaplain and the first American to be ‘knighted’ by the Pope. He was the son of an old Philadelphia family, which meant they had the money to send him to Georgetown College in Washington, D.C., and then to Rome. There he became a Jesuit. He returned from Rome at the news of the death of his father and at the same time left the Jesuits. He taught at Mount St. Mary’s College and Seminary in Emmitsburg and continued there after his ordination in 1825.
He immediately distinguished himself as a talented writer, lecturer, and preacher and was asked to become an assistant at St. Patrick’s Church in Washington, DC, where he drew the attention of both President John Tyler and Senator Henry Clay. Clay was so impressed by Pise’s spiritual thought and wisdom that he arranged for Pise to be appointed Chaplain of the Senate from 1832-33.
Pise wrote several works in prose and verse, including three Catholic devotional novels and one semi-fictional work, “Letters to Ada.”
Versatile in the literary arts, Pise also published a 5-volume “History of the Church from Its Establishment to the Present Century.” Pope Gregory XVI considered the work so valuable to the Church that he made Pise a knight of the Sacred Palace and Count Palatine. He was also granted a Doctor of Divinity degree and further honored as knight of the Holy Roman Empire.
After serving at St Patrick’s, Washington, Pise was asked to serve at St. Patrick’s in New York City and finally assigned as rector to Saint Charles Borromeo Church in Brooklyn, New York, where he finished his career and died on May 26, 1866.
Fun With Words
The MWA invites you to have fun writing a devotional historical romance like Charles Pise. Using only 100 words, pick your higher power and write a piece that praises its atributes and qualities or its interaction with you. Title your work and submit to: https://marylandwriters.org/Notable_Maryland_Authors by the 22nd of the month to receive an MWA Fun With Words submission certificate. Selected responses to be published with next month’s article as well as posted on the MWA website.
Last month readers were asked to write historical romance like Mary Jo Putney and place a man and a woman, with childhood hurts, in a historical setting who struggle with each other to heal and build a better life.
Here are some selected responses:
Rendezvous with History
Lee had never performed well. Not in school. Not in the USMC. Not in bed. Marina appeared normal, yet suffered internally from the forced separation from her parents. Packed off to live with her uncle, an officer in the Soviet Ministry that replaced Stalin’s NKVD.
Trafficked into matrimony with the American defector, Marina understood. It was only a Cold War, but it was still war.
Lee failed in New Orleans, but Marina knew he’d succeed this time. Lee would regain his confidence, his sexual function. She’d be a good wife for Lee. Once he finished in Dallas.
- Leslie Dickey, Calvert County
Live on
I was picking purple flowers that bright sunny day. Then, it went dark. I awoke, chained to strangers. I floated from MaMomie’s embrace, you too.
Alas, St. Mary’s, Maryland. The year I hear it is 1650. Though laden with tears, our eyes connect. I end up in the kitchen and you in the field.
We step forward, we jump the broom— but we argue, we fight, we grieve. We kiss on repeat. We cling. I wink at you from the window, and you wave. We live on. We are old now; you call me ma and I call you pa.
- Betsy Adeboyejo, Waldorf
The Choice
Peter emerged from the local Mass for President Kennedy. Brenda trailed, downcast. Driving up Hutton Street he pulled over at O’Leary’s. “I need a drink.”
“What?!”
“Let’s go in.”
“You’ve done so well. You can’t go back to…”
“My father’s path?”
“My dad’s, too!” Brenda flung back.
Peter’s eyes lit briefly with anger.
The beatings he’d received from his drunk father, and how he himself had behaved before quitting … he must never raise a hand to Brenda again.
“Could you make that tea I like?” he pleaded.
“My love — one steaming pot coming up if you get this jalopy home.”
- Carol Russell, Huntingtown
Dreaming in a Demon’s Eye
Until her son’s friend, John Wilkes Booth, swaggered into her H Street boarding house, Mary Surratt believed no man understood a widow’s loneliness.
Mary, dressed in a loose-fitting wrapper and apron, thinking of John, savored an illicit shudder. She couldn’t wait for their next fireside conversation.
During many chats, John had espoused spellbinding ideas. Lincoln betrayed the Founders, themselves slave owners. The North, a beast out of Poe, fed on the South’s blood. True.
Fascinated yet troubled by such remembered whispers, Mary felt in her apron pocket for her rosary.
“Lord,” she said, “spare me from the devil I know.”
- Lawrence McGuire, Waldorf
Returned
At a stuffy banquet honoring vets from the Great War, Herman approached Mollie and whispered in her ear.
“Casualties, thousands needing immediate treatment. Transporting them to an old monastery, working crazed, all hours. Death, over and over.” His head drooped low.
“Way too many. We loaded soldiers on stretchers, train cars to makeshift hallway wards.”
Mollie peeked at the punch bowl. Herman described diseases.
“Major injuries, minor burns, lung ailments, influenza, surgery. Dressing the wounds or shutting their eyes.”
“Horrid.” Mollie stopped fiddling with her sweater buttons.
“Unimaginable.” In a sudden move she grabbed his hand.
“You, returned? To me?”
- Ruth Ticktin, Chesapeake Beach
Memory Rush
She was sitting on the tree trunk as her husband painted her a portrait.
“It was 1924 so art was the new thing” her husband would say, but as she sat on that tree, that rough edged, flat tree trunk with flowers in her hair, she remembered how her father would paint. How he used to paint her mother as she sat in the grass with a picnic basket in her hand. She remembered how not long after that painting of her mother was made, her dad had died. She became over rushed with emotions, and began to cry.
- Mackenzie Tate, Prince Frederick
The MWA is a 35-year-old state-wide association (501c3) dedicated to encouraging and mentoring Maryland writers, poets, playwrights, and authors. For more information, go to www.MarylandWriters.org.