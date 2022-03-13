Programs set for National Cherry Blossom Festival

The Smithsonian American Art Museum is collaborating for the ninth year in a row with the National Cherry Blossom Festival for a series of in-person and virtual cherry blossom-themed public programs. The museum’s cherry blossom family activities and celebrations are part of its popular online Family Zone series, designed to spark learning, creativity and appreciation for the arts.
The museum’s popular Cherry Blossom Celebration for children and families will be presented in-person outside on the museum’s F Street plaza Saturday, March 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A Japanese taiko performance by the drumming group Nen Daiko kicks off the celebration. Other performances include a koto performance by Masayo Ishigure and the Miyabi Koto Shamisen Ensemble, and an all-vinyl music set of Japanese soul, funk, boogie, pop and disco by Les the DJ.
A detailed schedule of performances is available on the museum’s website at AmericanArt.si.edu/family. Step-by-step cherry blossom craft kits will be available for visitors to take home. A scavenger hunt inspired by spring themed artworks in the museum’s collection also will be available. This program is free; registration is required.
Art & Me Preservation Family Workshop, a virtual hands-on, artmaking workshop designed for children ages 3 to 8 and their caretakers, will take place Saturday, April 9, at 10 a.m. Families will discover how delicate sakura, or cherry blossoms, have been depicted in landscapes, figure paintings, and prints for centuries and how Smithsonian conservators preserve these beautiful yet fragile artworks. Then participants will be guided on how to make their own cherry blossom-inspired creations. This program is part of a yearlong series cohosted by the Smithsonian American Art Museum and the Freer Gallery of Art and Arthur M. Sackler Gallery—the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art. This program is free; registration is required.
These programs are presented as part of the National Cherry Blossom Festival.
Additional family activities are available on the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s Family Zone webpage, including seasonal crafts, coloring pages inspired by artworks from the museum’s permanent collection, videos and more.
COVID-19 guidelines
Beginning Friday, March 11, the Smithsonian no longer required visitors to wear a mask to visit its museums and the National Zoo. Visitors may choose to wear a mask during their visit or while participating in a program or event. Social distancing continues to be encouraged and we ask people who do not feel well to stay home. Updated information about COVID-19 guidelines and safety measures is online at si.edu/visit.
The Smithsonian reserves the right to modify its hours of operation, capacity, and visitor guidelines as circumstances require.
About the Smithsonian American Art Museum
The Smithsonian American Art Museum is home to one of the most significant and inclusive collections of American art in the world. Its artworks reveal America’s rich artistic and cultural history from the colonial period to today. The museum’s main building is located at Eighth and G streets N.W. and is open on a modified schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic; check americanart.si.edu/visit for the current hours and admission information. Admission is free.
Follow the museum on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. For Smithsonian information, call 202-633-1000. For recorded museum information, call 202-633-7970. For other information, visit americanart.si.edu.
About the National Cherry Blossom Festival
The National Cherry Blossom Festival is one of the world’s great celebrations of spring. Hosted from March 20 – April 17, the 2022 Festival will include four weeks of events featuring diverse and creative programming that promotes traditional and contemporary arts and culture, natural beauty, and community spirit.
Visit nationalcherryblossomfestival.org or call 877-44-BLOOM for more information, or check out Facebook (CherryBlossomFestival), Twitter (@CherryBlossFest) and Instagram (@CherryBlossFest).