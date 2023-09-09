LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hip-hop, the most popular genre in America, turned 50 this August. Born in the Bronx and spread to every corner of the world, it’s hard to find the words to express the culture’s influence and legacy — but, hey, that’s what the music is for.

To celebrate this momentous milestone, pioneers Public Enemy and Ice-T will headline The National Celebration of Hip-Hop, free concerts held at the West Potomac Park on the National Mall in Washington D.C. on Oct. 6 and 7.

  

