Weatherbreak

Weatherbreak’s first construction in 1950 of a dome in snowy Montreal.

 Photo courtesy of the Jeffrey Lindsay Collection at the University of Calgary Archives

With hurricane season underway, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History is partnering with The Catholic University’s School of Architecture and Planning to recreate North America’s first large-span, self-supporting geodesic dome to illustrate the significance of dome architecture in an age of extreme weather. By the nature of their geometry, geodesic domes can support more load and have higher wind resistance than any other shelters of comparable size and weight.

The exhibition, “Reconstructing ‘Weatherbreak’: Geodesic Domes in an Age of Extreme Weather,” features a three-day hands-on build beginning July 5 as part of the exhibit in the museum’s Flag Hall. It is on view through July 27.

  

