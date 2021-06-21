The beginning of summer signifies the end of the school year, getting together with friends and for the past 23 years, the annual St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s River Concert Series.
Along with the Chesapeake Orchestra and music director Jeffrey Silberschlag, the first of the four-concert series will be held Friday, June 25.
“We’re grateful that we’re able to once again entertain live for our valued and loyal fans and there seems to be a lot of excitement about that,” Silberschlag said in a telephone interview as he navigated the streets of Manhattan in New York. “Everywhere I go in St. Mary’s County people are like, ‘So, are we going to have it?’ so they’re excited and we’re grateful to the college for hosting the event and making it a Southern Maryland tradition.”
The free family-friendly music festival — which has won two Governor’s Awards for Arts, Tourism, and Community Economic Development and has attracted crowds of up to 7,000 — will be held on four consecutive Fridays through July 16.
Due to the pandemic, last year’s concert was presented as a series of seven video programs.
The June 25 concert will feature guest conductor Larry Vote and his daughter, Olivia, who is a mezzo-soprano. The duo will perform Berlioz’s “Summer Nights” and popular American songs such as Gershwin.
The second installment of the series, which will be held July 4 weekend, will be titled A Night of Americana Without Those Loud / Booming Sounds” and will feature Jeffrey Chappell and his jazz quartet Other World performing “Rhapsody in Blue” as well as an excerpt of Dvorák’s Symphony No. 9’s “From the New World’s second movement’s “Going Home.”
“We’ll also have some fun stuff like [Leroy Anderson’s] ‘Bugler’s Holiday’ and some other fun attractive pieces,” said Silberschlag, who is the music director and founder of the Chesapeake Orchestra and the River Concert series, the co-director of the Alva Music Festival in northern Italy and the chair of the St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s music department.
The July 9 concert will feature Ballet Caliente with director Sheryl-Marie Dunaway as well as viola soloist Julius Wirth.
The finale is called Sultry Summer Night and will feature jazz singer Sara Jones, trombone Bryan Bourne and violinist José Cueto.
“We’ll play some jazz standards and we might throw some Brazilian bossanovas in there to kind of round out the warmth of the summer,” said Jones, a professional jazz and pop vocalist who grew up in Easton and currently lives in Ellicott City. “It will be a lighthearted evening of jazz out on the water, so hopefully we’ll bring a lot of smiles and tapping feet. You just have to love live music and having live music in that setting is just enough and you’re going to love it. The nice thing about [this series] is there’s something for everybody. “
The performance will be a homecoming for Jones, who graduated from St. Mary’s College of Maryland in 1998 with a bachelor of arts in piano.
She then attended University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music before a 6-year stint with the Soldier’s Chorus U.S. Army Field Band.
“I kind of left the piano behind,” she said, “and decided to sing instead.”
Both Silberschlag and Jones said being on stage is a feeling unlike no other.
“It’s a very exhilarating and intellectually stimulating experience and when you can coordinate the efforts of many artistic professionals and send that musical message out to thousands of audience members it’s a very uplifting and life-affirming experience,” he said. “In my job I also have to control the weather and everything else, so there’s times I’m conducting and the music’s incredible, and I’m looking over my shoulder to see [if there are any] storm clouds.”
“It’s just a lot of fun,” Jones said. “It’s a repertoire I love and I really connect with it and it sounds best in my voice. It’s just kind of like eating your favorite recipe and you keep coming back to it.”
But Jones added she was nervous during a July 4 special in 2005 with the Boston Pops during which she had a solo of Barry Manilow’s “Let Freedom Ring.
“I’m standing there with [conductor] Keith Lockhart and I remember looking into the audience and seeing Martin Scorcese in the front row,” she said, “and that made me nervous.”
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews