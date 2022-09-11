Some people collect sharks’ teeth, stones and shells from the beach and then display them in a bowl. Larry Ringgold takes his beach finds and turns them into pieces of driftwood art.

The 72-year-old Chesapeake Beach resident will be displaying his wares at Artsfest, which runs Sept. 17 and 18 at Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center.

