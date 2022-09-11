Some people collect sharks’ teeth, stones and shells from the beach and then display them in a bowl. Larry Ringgold takes his beach finds and turns them into pieces of driftwood art.
The 72-year-old Chesapeake Beach resident will be displaying his wares at Artsfest, which runs Sept. 17 and 18 at Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center.
“The art there is outstanding and the environment is outstanding and just the variety,” Ringgold said while surrounded by piles of driftwood in his Chesapeake Beach home. This will be his 10th appearance at the annual event.
“It’s a beautiful park in itself without the art, so it’s worth the trip there,” he added.
The event will also feature musical performances, while kids will be entertained with the Discovery Tent, a Zany Zone and Patio Play Area. There will also be a Fairy Lolly and the Fairy Grove Mining Sluice along with face painting.
Ringgold, who retired in 2012 after a 32-year teaching career, had wondered what was next for himself.
Then storms brought vast amounts of wood into the Chesapeake Bay from the Conowingo Dam and with his art and woodworking background, Ringgold “got to piddling around with it and started making goofy stuff and enjoyed it,” he said.
He found a piece of driftwood that resembled a horse’s head, so he fashioned the whole animal as his first pieces, and though the legs were facing the wrong way he received positive feedback.
He said he mainly scours the Potomac River for driftwood because the Maryland side is not as developed. He receives permission to collect from state parks, though national parks frown on him collecting.
And with the wood he collects, he fashions birds, animals, seahorses and turtles. He even collects small pieces because they work well as claws or toes.
“The most impossible thing to do in this business is go to a beach and find what I’m looking for,” he said. “Then one day you’ll walk by a pile of wood and see a piece from a different angle and it’s perfect. It’s not like Walmart where you’ll find the left ear of the horse you’re building.”
Once he found a piece and immediately thought of making a mermaid, while another time he discovered a hunk of cherrywood that looked exactly like a peacock’s tail feathers.
He said customers sometimes request customized pieces such as family pets and “sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. It’s driftwood, you know.”
A customer in Bethesda, who has works by Picasso on his wall, also has two Ringgolds — a life-size replica of a lion and an 8-foot rhino.
His horses get plenty of attention of their own.
“People see horses and they automatically want to get on them,” he said. “One of my first was at Brownie’s Beach and the next thing there’s a little kid climbing on it. I’ve been building them a lot stronger than I used to.”
A few years ago at Artsfest, he even covered a driftwood horse in sheepskin and allowed a few youngsters to sit on it, and “the next thing you know I had grandmothers on it.”
Ringgold, who said he does about six shows a year, said he will bring about 30 pieces to Artsfest. He said his works are getting better all the time.
“At 72 it’s nice to get better at something,” he said.