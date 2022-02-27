ROCK HALL — On March 4, The Mainstay in Rock Hall presents another unique live music collaboration in its new “First Friday with Joe Holt” series.
Holt is well known on the Eastern Shore for his imaginative, whimsical improvisations on the piano, as well as being a sensitive accompanist and creative collaborator. He commands a repertoire of ballads, classic and swing jazz tunes, as well as up-tempo burners in the style of piano great Dave McKenna. The first Friday series allows Holt to stretch these limits by inviting different musical guests each month, often from quite different musical genres, to explore their common ground
His guest for this March performance is classical pianist Stephanie LaMotte. He has labeled the performance “Straight Lines, Winding Roads, and Detours.” Stephanie LaMotte is well-known to the classical music audiences of Kent County. She is the director of the a cappella ensemble River Voices and is the assistant director and accompanist for the Chester River Chorale in Chestertown. In addition, LaMotte is the director of music and choirmaster for Emmanuel Episcopal Church and serves on the board of the Kent Cultural Alliance.
LaMotte holds two music degrees — she has a bachelor’s degree in piano performance and a master’s degree in music. She had the privilege of studying piano with the esteemed Japanese pianist Aiko Onishi. One of her career highlights was to be the guest soloist with the Willamette Falls Symphony, performing the Grieg Piano Concerto.
Holt and LaMotte have prepared the first movement of the Grieg Concerto for the Mainstay show. Music fans may also remember her work in musical theater from when she played for a local production of “Sweeney Todd” in 2018.
Holt has offered his audience a whimsical alert that the ghost of pianist/ humorist Victor Borge may also make an appearance during the program.
The Mainstay is located at 5753 N. Main Street in Rock Hall. It receives funding from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance. COVID protocols of required proof of vaccination and masks during the performance are still in effect at the time of this writing.
Advance tickets are $15, and are available at www.mainstayrockhall.org. Telephone reservations are also accepted by calling 410-639-9133.