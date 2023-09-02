The Maryland Writers’ Association created the Writers’ Round Table Program to encourage writers, poets, playwrights and authors through monthly articles and activities.
The Notable Maryland Author articles and associated Fun With Words writers’ prompts are the centerpiece of the program. Each month, Southern Maryland Newspapers will feature a Maryland Writer’s Association article about an author. Marylanders are encouraged to read the articles and try their hand at the writing prompts each month.
Author: John Thomas Scharf
Genre: Historian. An author who writes or compiles a chronological record of events.
Sample reading list: “The Chronicles of Baltimore” (1874), “A History of Philadelphia” (1884), “A History of Westchester County” (1886), and “History of the Confederate States Navy” (1897).
“These people don’t want me in the business because they say I know too much.” — John Thomas Scharf
John Thomas Scharf was born May 1, 1843 in Baltimore, graduated from Georgetown University, and before his death in 1898 at the age of 55 had been a Confederate soldier and sailor, author, journalist, politician, lawyer, American historian, and an antiques and rare books dealer.
Scharf enlisted with the First Maryland Artillery when the Civil War began and fought in the Army and Navy. When the war ended in 1865 he returned to Baltimore and put his energy and skills into improving the city. He helped reorganize the Maryland state militia, practiced law, and became the city editor for the Baltimore Evening News and the managing editor for the Baltimore Sunday Telegram.
In 1878, Baltimore city Democrats elected Scharf to the House of Delegates in the Maryland General Assembly and he went on to serve as commissioner of the Land Office from 1884 to 1892.
Sharf was an avid historian and prolific author of the histories of specific areas as Baltimore, Western Maryland, St Louis, Philadelphia and Westchester County. He wrote and was published constantly from 1874 to 1894, and was unique in the fact that he contacted everyone who could provide information about his subject and used detailed questionnaires to capture responses to his inquiries.
He also used newspapers as the bulk of his primary sources and his books contain lengthy quotes from newspapers, magazines and pamphlets. His work for the Baltimore papers probably showed him the value of their material.
In fact, his first major published work, “The Chronicles of Baltimore,” was derived from the collection of papers he developed from those sources. As a result, his works are long, but are still considered to be the best primary sources available for the areas he wrote about. He was unable to be objective when he wrote about the Civil War and his histories show a strong pro-South perspective. In spite of his bias, his “History of the Confederate States Navy” is recognized as an excellent source of information about the American Civil War.
Fun with Words
The MWA invites writers to have fun being a biased historian like John Thomas Scharf. In 100 words, pick an American historical event or time-period and use newspaper sources to describe the event while inadvertently letting your bias about the event show. Title your work and submit to: https://marylandwriters.org/Notable_Maryland_Authors by the 22nd of the month to receive an MWA Fun With Words submission certificate. Selected responses will be published with next months article and on the MWA website.
Last month writers were asked to be a sportswriter like John Steadman and interview a past Baltimore Colts or Ravens athlete which results in a memorable or cringe-worthy quote.
Here are some regional selections:
Binjimen Victor
January 14, 2023: At 26 years old, 6-foot-4-inch Binjimen Victor was finally going to get a chance at a playoff game. The Baltimore Ravens had promoted him to their active roster for their playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, his third time being called up as a wide receiver. He had one tackle on just two special team snaps; he played 4 of 68 offensive snaps, but he failed to log a target. Ravens lost.
The famous quotation, “To the Victor belong the spoils” will hopefully happen for Victor who becomes a free agent this up-coming year.
— Cindy Herndon, Sunderland
The Bigger Loser
“Professor Snodgrass, tell us about your team’s victory in today’s student/teacher softball game.”
“Those pint-sized pygmies never had a chance! They just couldn’t measure up. They’re also ‘short’ on talent!”
“Well, Professor, they are only 11 years old!”
“How is that my problem? They should have thought about that when they were 10! I mean seriously! Every player on that team is a ‘cutoff man!” [rim shot].
“How did the students score their only run?”
“They cheated! One of those Pee-Wee-League runts scurried up our catcher’s arm then ran down his back! That’s not fair!”
“Any final comments...[eye roll]...Professor Snodgrass?”
“Yes! There are no small victories, only small losers! ... and oh yeah [sinister chuckle] I’d like to thank all the little people!”
— Steve Baker, Waldorf
Fourth and Dead
“Last question. Johnny, what’s the secret of success?”
Keeping the late great Baltimore Colts quarterback Johnny Unitas on the planchette proved harder than Angstrom Brown anticipated.
The disgraced journalist balanced a Ouija board on a wobbling table among unsorted lilies in his uncle’s flower shop. For “fabrications” Baltimore’s paper fired Brown.
That disgrace, though, wouldn’t last. His collection of interviews with dead sports heroes was destined to sell because it combined athletics, paranormal, and self-help.
The planchette darted from letter to letter.
When Brown assembled its message, he said: “Never fake it?”
Even in the afterlife, everybody played the comic.
— Lawrence McGuire, Waldorf
Sports Story
I’m here at Super Bowl V, held this year at the Orange Bowl in Miami, where the Baltimore Colts bested the Dallas Cowboys, 16-13, in a last-minute thriller.
After the great Johnny Unitas was injured in the second quarter, Earl Morrall came on the field to dig the team out of a 13-6 deficit. He ended up top passer of the game, connecting on 7 of 15, to bring the Colts to a 13-13 tie. With only nine seconds left, the Colts kicker hit a 32-yard field goal.
As Morrall told me, quoting Shakespeare, “All’s well that ends well.”
A true team player.
— Doris Brad, LaVale
