Hulbert Footner’s classic “Rivers of the Eastern Shore,” a social history of the peninsula’s settlers and their descendants whose lives were shaped by the Eastern Shore waterways, has been republished in a second edition.

First published in 1944 in the famed “Rivers of America” series, the new second edition includes a foreword by environmental author and filmmaker Tom Horton, and a biographical essay by Footner’s granddaughter, Karen Footner.