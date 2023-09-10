St. Mary’s

Farmers Feeding St. Mary’s will offer farm fresh produce and frozen meat 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at U-Haul Moving & Storage, 46041 Signature Lane in Lexington Park. Family units will be limited to one box of produce per event and distribution will continue until end time or supplies last. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1050, or go to stmaryscountymd.gov/aging.

  

