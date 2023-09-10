St. Mary’s
Farmers Feeding St. Mary’s will offer farm fresh produce and frozen meat 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at U-Haul Moving & Storage, 46041 Signature Lane in Lexington Park. Family units will be limited to one box of produce per event and distribution will continue until end time or supplies last. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1050, or go to stmaryscountymd.gov/aging.
A cornhole competition will be held 1 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Northern Senior Activity Center. The game requires dexterity, throwing and hand-eye coordination. For all levels. Top 2 finishers receive a prize. Weather permitting. The cost is $2. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
A Bavarian bazaar craft and vendor sale will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Open to the public.
A Make & Take project will be held 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Make an autumn-inspired acrylic painting on wood. The cost is $25 and includes all materials. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging to register.
The Loffler Book Club will discuss Neil deGrasse Tyson’s “Starry Messenger” 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at the Loffler Senior Activity Centers. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
A trip to the Waterford Fair will be held Sunday, Oct. 8. The bus will depart the Loffler senior Activity Center 8:30 a.m. and return about 7 p.m. Enjoy demonstrations by contemporary and traditional craft artisans, living historians, a juried art show, historic property tours, talks and workshops and entertainment. Tickets include motorcoach transportation, event tickets, snacks and water on the bus and taxes and gratuities. Seats are limited. Registration begins Aug. 20. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or email Sheila.Graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
A community health and wellness fair will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at the University of Maryland - Southern Maryland, 44219 Airport Road in California. Body composition, glucose, skin cancer, hearing, vision and blood pressure screenings, flu and COVID-19 vaccinations and diabetic supplies such as needles, lancets, and EpiPens will be collected. Bring an insurance card. Register in advance to be eligible to win a prize. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging/healthfair/ or contact 301-475-4200, Ext. 1073, or sarah.miller@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Calvert
The Scribblers creative writing class meets 1 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of the month at the North Beach Senior Center.
Computer help is available at Calvert Pines Senior Center 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays. Meet with computer-savvy volunteers that can assist with technology questions. Free, but appointments required. Call 410-535-4606.
Play chess with others, or learn how to play at Southern Pines Senior Center every Thursday, 12:30 p.m.
Play billiards with others 2 p.m. Tuesdays at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Walk to the beat 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
Let’s Move will be held 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at North Beach and Calvert Pines Senior centers, and 10 a.m. Thursdays and 1 p.m. Tuesdays at Southern Pines Senior Center. The class is free and is low-impact. Beginners welcome.
Line dancing classes will be held 11 a.m. Mondays at Calvert Pines Senior Center, and 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Southern Pines Senior Center. Advanced classes are held 11 a.m. Fridays at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Adventures in Art classes will be held 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the North Beach Senior Center, 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at Calvert Pines Senior Center, and 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Southern Pines Senior Center. Local artist Suzanne Shelden will teach you how to paint and improve your painting techniques. The cost is $15.
Fresh Conversations will be held at each senior center through October. The free program will discuss a new trending nutritional topic each month. Registration required. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.
Lunch is served at noon, Monday through Friday, at each Senior Center. Enjoy lunches such as lasagna, BBQ pork, and cheeseburgers. Call the center you would like to dine at at least 24 hours in advance, North Beach Senior Center, 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center, 410-535-4606, and Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2749.
Featured Local Savings
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters.Explore newsletters