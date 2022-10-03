St. Mary’s
Evening fitness classes will be held at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Mat yoga will be held 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and EnhanceFitness will be held 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1080.
An Arthritis Foundation exercise program will be held virtually 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays. Learn AFEP – a low-impact exercise program that promotes range of motion and flexibility while incorporating an educational component. This class is for everyone who would like to see these benefits. Registration required. Contact Keilan at 301-475-4200, Ext. 3103, or keilan.ruppert@stmarysmd.com.
The Loffler Sunshine Singers meets 10 a.m. Thursdays. The group is currently working oin holiday songs. Open to men and women ages 50 and older and no auditions, sign-up or music reading experience required. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com.
A Mad Hatter’s tea party will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Tea, finger foods and activities. Wear a whimsical hat and outfit. The cost is $2. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
Pumpkin paper quilling will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Use rolled strips of paper to create a paper pumpkin. The cost is $10 and includes all materials. all materials will be provided. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
An AARP Smart Driver safety course will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. The program includes emphasis on roundabouts, pavement markings, stop-sign compliance, red-light running, and safety issues such as speeding, seat belt and turn signal use. The cost is $25, $20 for AARP members. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660. To reserve lunch during the course, which is $6 or by donation for ages 60 and older, call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1657.
Weave a festive skull basket 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Learn how to make a multicolored decorative basket with a “day of the dead” Latin-style skull. For beginner to intermediate skill level. Reasonable hand dexterity needed. The cost is $30. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or if assistance is required, call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
A free community health & wellness fair will be held 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the University of Maryland – Southern Maryland, 44219 Airport Road in California. Health screenings, mini massages, collection of unwanted medicines, document shredder and COVID-19 boosters and flu shots. Bring an insurance card to get the flu shot. Registration required. Contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073 or sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com, or go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging/healthfair to register in advance.
Dungeons & Dragons will be held 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17; Monday, Nov. 21; and Monday, Dec. 12, at the Garvey Senior Center. Learn about the game and play a series of one-shot campaigns. Contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, Ext. 1073, or Sarah.Miller@stmarysmd.com.
Get Organized will be held 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at Northern Senior Activity Center. Learn tips and advice to help organize your life. Free, but registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or if assistance is required, call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
The film “The Queen at War: The true story of Queen Elizabeth's experiences in WWII” will be shown 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The documentary tells the story of the Queen's experiences during WWII and how the longest-reigning monarch in British history was shaped by the war. Free, but registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.
Beginner watercolor painting will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Learn wet-in-wet and other techniques for the soft, feathery effect that is the trademark of watercolors. The cost is $25 and all supplies are included. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or if assistance is required, call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
Discuss “The Haunting of Hill House” 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The 1959 gothic horror novel relies on terror rather than horror to elicit emotion in the reader. Drop-in. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Calvert
An Oktoberfest celebration will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at North Beach Senior Center. Refreshments, pretzels and trivia. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
Create a fall craft 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-535-4606.
A fossil presentation will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Join the Calvert Marine Museum’s Curator of Paleontology as he shares fossils that were found in Calvert Cliffs. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
Creative writing will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Southern Pines Senior Center.
The Book Club will discuss Susan Orlean’s “The Library Book” 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Southern Pines Senior Center.
The movie “Gifted Hands” will be screened 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at North Beach Senior Center. The film is an autobiography of neurosurgeon Ben Carson and how he grew up in poverty and prejudice.
Learn the Presidential History of Abraham Lincoln at North Beach Senior Center, Thursday, October 20, 10 a.m.
JustUs2 will perform Bluegrass 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
Paint pumpkins with your grandchildren 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Registration required.
A Halloween prom party will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at North Beach Senior Center. Live music, dancing and wear a spooky costume. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
A Halloween party will be held 12:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Dress in costume and hear live music by John Luskey. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
The Great Pumpkin Party will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Trick-or-treat then stay for a roast beef lunch at noon. Registration required for lunch. Call 410-535-4606 to register for lunch.
Lunch will be served at noon Monday through Friday at all three senior centers. Call the center where you will dine at least 24 hours in advance to reserve your lunch. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Learn about each senior center by scheduling a tour to see the centers, learn what programs are offered and meet others. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.
The Connection newsletter is available at each county senior or it can be emailed to you. Call Kristy Alleva at 410-535-4606 Ext. 121 to be put on the list.