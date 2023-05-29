Stronger Memory sessions will be held 10:30 a.m. Fridays through July 7, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The program is designed to improve your memory by stimulating your prefrontal cortex using simple activities- math, reading aloud and writing and daily activities from home taking 20 to 30 minutes are recommended. All materials provided. Registration required and commitment for whole program requested. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660, or for those who cannot make a session, you can alternatively contact 301-475-4200, ext. 1655 or Sheila.graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
A Mom & Pop breakfast will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Enjoy a tribute to the role you played in your life as a parent. Limited seating available. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.
Men’s Health Day will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Guest speakers, informational displays, health screenings and lunch by Mission BBQ. This year’s presentations include:
• You Are What You Eat - Nutrition Forum 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. by Rihana Bouhussein & Kelly Condron of the St. Mary’s County Health Department & MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.
• The Care and Keeping of YOU: The Importance of Self Care by Theron Hudson of the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services.
A Wii bowling league will be held 1 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays through June 29 at the Northern Senior Activity Center. The league will have staff-led teams and prizes will be awarded June 29. The cost is $2. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
A cornhole competition will be held 1 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Good dexterity, throwing and hand-eye coordination required. Prizes will be awarded. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
CBT Yoga to Cope with Arthritis/Osteoarthritis: Healthy Joints & Bones will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Northern Senior Activity Center. A slideshow presentation to review kinds of arthritis, bones, muscles, and ligaments. The cost is $20. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
Beaded bracelet making will be held 6 p.m. June 7, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. The cost is $10 and materials and instruction is included. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1075.
A card making class will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Garvey Senior Activity Center. Use punches, stamps, embellishments and more to create the cards. The cost is $4 and materials and instructions included. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1075.
A Meal & Motorcycles Father’s Day event will be held 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Meet with other motorcycle enthusiasts. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115. Lunch is $6 for ages 59 and younger and by donation for ages 60 and older and can be paid at the event. Those interested in displaying their motorcycles can email keilan.ruppert@stmaryscountymd.gov.
A free collage group will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Garvey Senior Activity Center. Learn how to make collages on postcards. Materials will be provided. There is no fee for the class. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1080.
Calvert
Fresh Conversations, a nutrition education class, will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Southern Pines Senior Center; and 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, at North Beach Senior Center. Registration required. Call the senior center you would like to attend the class at.
Just Us 2 will perform live 1 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Enjoy bluegrass and popular country songs.
Donuts and Billiards for Dads will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, at North Beach Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
Create a sea glass fireworks craft 1 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Supplies provided. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
An AARP Safe Driver course will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 16, at North Beach Senior Center. Learn ways to stay safe on the road. The cost is $25, $20 for AARP members. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
Lunch is served at noon, Monday through Friday, at each Senior Center. Enjoy lunches such as BBQ, stuffed shells, and meatloaf. Call the center you would like to dine at at least 24 hours in advance, North Beach Senior Center, 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center, 410-535-4606, Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.