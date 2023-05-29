St. Mary’s

Stronger Memory sessions will be held 10:30 a.m. Fridays through July 7, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The program is designed to improve your memory by stimulating your prefrontal cortex using simple activities- math, reading aloud and writing and daily activities from home taking 20 to 30 minutes are recommended. All materials provided. Registration required and commitment for whole program requested. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660, or for those who cannot make a session, you can alternatively contact 301-475-4200, ext. 1655 or Sheila.graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters