SHAW BAY — Celebrate the end of summer with ShoreRivers and the Miles-Wye Riverkeeper at the Shaw Bay Raft-Up Concert from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. Created decades ago to raise awareness for local clean water efforts, the on-the-water party will feature both the Eastport Oyster Boys and last year’s headliner, The Wye River Band.

New this year, sign up for text updates about the concert by clicking on the event at shorerivers.org/events or find the Miles-Wye Riverkeeper on Facebook. The concert is presented with support from sponsors Wye River Marine, Leigh Family Dentistry, and 103.1 WRNR.