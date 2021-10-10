ANNAPOLIS — The Smithereens with guest vocalist Robin Wilson of Gin Blossoms will bring their catalog of hits and new music to Rams Head Onstage Saturday, Oct. 16.
Doors open 5:30 p.m. and the performance begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $49.50, and the show is for adults ages 21 and over.
Founded in New Jersey in 1980, The Smithereens have been creating electrifying, original rock and roll for 39 years. Jim Babjak (guitar,) Dennis Diken (drums) and Mike Mesaros (bass) grew up together in Carteret, N.J., and lead singer, the late Pat DiNizio, hailed from Scotch Plains, N.J.
The band paid its dues in clubs all over the New York City tri-state area from Kenny’s Castaways in Greenwich Village to the Court Tavern and Stone Pony in New Jersey. As The Smithereens’ fame escalated, they were in heavy rotation on MTV and appeared on The Tonight Show, Conan O’Brien and Saturday Night Live.
The Smithereens’ take-no-prisoners sound, reflecting their Garden State roots, has resonated with fans worldwide over the course of 17 albums and 2,500-plus live shows. Their most recent release, “COVERS,” features 22 of the band’s favorite songs first recorded by other artists. They’ve also inspired generations of musicians, including Kurt Cobain, who counted The Smithereens as a major influence on Nirvana.