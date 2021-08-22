Smithsonian American Art Museum acquires early photography collection

WASHINGTON — The Smithsonian American Art Museum has acquired a collection of objects related to early American photography from the collector Larry J. West that transforms the museum’s photography holdings.
The L.J. West Collection includes 286 objects from the 1840s to about 1925 in three groupings: works by early African American daguerreotypists James P. Ball, Glenalvin Goodridge and Augustus Washington; early photographs of diverse portrait subjects and objects related to abolitionists, the Underground Railroad and the role of women entrepreneurs in it; and photographic jewelry that represents the bridge between miniature painting and early cased photography such as daguerreotypes, ambrotypes and tintypes.
With this purchase, the museum now holds the largest collection of daguerreotypes by the three early African American photographers Ball, Goodridge and Washington and establishes itself as a center for research and new scholarship in this field.
“We are grateful to visionary collectors like Larry West who choose the Smithsonian as the permanent caretakers of their beloved collections, where they join other national treasures held in trust for the public benefit,” said Lonnie Bunch, secretary of the Smithsonian. “As a historian, I especially value Larry’s persistent pursuit of artworks and material culture that serve to illuminate an important time in the history of this nation and will help future historians and visitors to the Smithsonian understand the early American experience in a more inclusive manner.”
“The extraordinary works collected by Larry West will bring visitors and scholars alike to the Smithsonian American Art Museum as the holder of the preeminent collection of work by the early African American studio photographers James P. Ball, Glenalvin Goodridge and Augustus Washington,” said Stephanie Stebich, the Margaret and Terry Stent director. “The talented curators and educators here at SAAM will share the many layered stories these captivating photographic images reveal in a dedicated permanent collection gallery.”
West is a collector and historian of 19th-century photography, who has been gathering this material for more than 45 years. He bought his first daguerreotype in 1975, one depicting an African American man in a tuxedo. He offered his collection to the museum in recognition of its longstanding commitment to collecting and caring for works by Black artists.
To put the exceptional nature of this collection in context, approximately 166 daguerreotypes by Ball, Goodridge and Washington are known to have survived to the present, though others currently unknown may be held privately by families or collectors. Of the known works, the Library of Congress holds 26 (including 16 made by Washington after he emigrated to Liberia in 1852), the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History holds 11, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture holds two, the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery holds one and the National Gallery of Art holds one. The Smithsonian American Art Museum, with 40 daguerreotypes in its collection by these photographers, plus selected portraits made using later processes, is the only museum to own such extensive holdings from these early African American studios. It is important to note that daguerreotypes and other cased photographs from the period are unique objects so a collection like West’s cannot be assembled again.
“When it came time to place the three collections that I have nurtured all these 45 years, the Smithsonian American Art Museum was the obvious best choice with its reputation for fostering research and new scholarship and the plans presented by its curators to feature objects from these collections, in conversation with paintings and sculpture from the same time period, in the public galleries,” West said. “For collector-researchers like myself, this use of the objects and research findings is critical. It proves that anything a current collector has is not ‘owned,’ we are merely custodians for them.”
Selected artworks from the West Collection will be the centerpiece of the museum’s forthcoming early American photography gallery, part of an ongoing re-installation of the permanent collection galleries. The theme of the gallery is the democratization of portraiture. It is essential that works by non-white and women photographers and portraits of subjects across racial and class identities are displayed to accurately tell this history. Like miniature painting, early photographic portraits were made for circulation within private gift networks. Photography succeeded painted portraiture by expanding those networks, enlarging opportunities for self-representation. These objects show early evidence of diversity, in the faces of those who had such tokens made as well as those who wore them.
In addition to the artworks, the museum acquired West’s extensive library, including a treatise authored by him detailing his research, analysis and conservation of the collection, and his metrics for authenticating individual works. These materials will be available to fellows, researchers and visiting scholars as a major resource for the field.
About the Smithsonian American Art Museum
